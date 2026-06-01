‘Baby???’: Waka Flocka’s Shocking Baby News Takes an Unexpected Turn and Suddenly All Eyes Are on Stepdaughter Charlie

Four years after his divorce, rapper Waka Flocka Flame is preparing to enter a new chapter he only dreamed of.

To celebrate his 40th birthday, Waka shared a big annoucement on Instagram, revealing that he is expanding his family another way.

Rapper Waka Flocka is expanding his family years after his divorce from ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, who had a daughter, Charlie. (Pictured: @wakaflocka/Instagram; @charliesangelll/Instagram)

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On March 31, Waka shared an Instagram post to reveal that he was expecting his first child on his birthday. The image showed his left hand holding a large wooden letter ‘J’ carved with the name ‘Juaquin Jr.’

“Just waiting for you to come home Jr. Best gift a man could ever ask for. I walked 40yrs on earth!!” the rapper born Juaquin wrote on his caption.

Fans and friends wrote loving messages like, “Awww you finally have a baby” and “Aww a lil Waka.”

Rapper Waka Flocka is expecting his first child at 40. (Pictured: @wakaflocka/Instagram)

Others wondered, “Who the momma” and “Baby??? I got questions!!”

Fatherhood is something Waka found joy in while raising his stepdaughter, Charilie, daughter of his ex-wife, Tammy Rivera.

Waka and Tammy got married on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2014, when Charlie was 9. Despite their breakups and ultimate divorce in 2022, Waka has always remained a father figure in her life in additon to her biological father, Oscar Rivera.

While some wondered if Charlie would have mixed feeling about no longer being the old child, she had a rather unexpected response in Waka’s comments.

“My baby already lol,” Charlie wrote.

“You’re gonna be a great big sister now he got two babies to spoil,” replied one person. While another warned her, “Tell your dad to get a blood test.”

Supporters followed suit, praising their family for still coming together gracefully.

“I love the Malphurs. Not messy and all over the place. I’d like to think Tammy had a lot to do with that. Congratulations to them!” said one person.

One thing about Waka, he rides for Tammy and Charlie 💯❤️ via: rocktopics Much Love To @WakaFlocka & @MzFlame_86

Me & My Momma Loved Watching They TV Show. I Pray Everything Will Work Out & Come Full Circle For Them 💖💯 pic.twitter.com/TLO8cxjrsA — Buzzworld777 (@buzzworld777) April 3, 2022

Another said, “Thankfully God made sure our girl Tammy was free of him so she wouldn’t end up leaving him after having a baby . A win for them both if you ask me . He got his baby & she got a upgraded man.”

Tammy has also moved on. Last year she went public with Atlanta entrepreneur Kosher Oasis, and the two have since purchased a large estate near a lake.

It’s unclear who Waka is dating or expecting a child with at the moment. His last relationship with a model named Melania nearly costed him after tense exchanges with Tammy and Charlie online.

Weeks later during an appearance on the “It’s Giving Podcast,” Waka Flocka made comments that left many wondering if he was now a single man.

“If I can’t see myself having a baby with you, why would I think about marriage? Why would I even think about being with you?” he told the host.

“I don’t think we should say we’re together. We should just figure each other out because we can hurt one another when a title is hanging over our heads.”

The now-40-year-old says it feel more natural to get to know someone without that added pressure.

“I learned the only way I’m dating is if I’m trying to have kids. I have to be able to see you as the mother of my children. That’s it. Marriage has no value for a human being coming onto earth,” Waka admitted.

Regardless, Waka Flocka is happy to be fulfullinga lifelong wish.