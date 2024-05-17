‘Y’all Ready to Meet My Boo?’: Tia Mowry Shocks Fans After Sharing Video with Her ‘Boo’ Months After Random Run-In with Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict 

Actress Tia Mowry shocked the world in 2022 when she announced the end of her 14-year marriage to her children’s father, actor Cory Hardrict.

Now, the “Sister, Sister” star has blown the minds of her fans, this time by jokingly introducing her “boo” on social media as a joke months after an awkward run-in with her ex.

Tia Mowry’s new video has fans believing she’s found a new “boo” following divorce from ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Variety; @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Mowry posted a video on her Instagram with the caption, “Soft launch [wink and tongue out emoji] Ya’ll ready to meet my boo?”

The clip starts with her mischievously smiling into the camera before taking a bite of a pickle being fed to her by someone off camera. As she seductively eats the pickle, the camera quickly pans to show the hand of a young lady dipping it in a sauce then over to Mowry’s two other girlfriends as they appear to enjoy dinner and drinks.

Many fans were not going for the insinuation that she means “boo” like a girlfriend, comparing her to her character from the hit series “The Game,” Melanie Barnett-Davis. Other fans joined in the fun, writing that even her friends were over her jokes.

“We ALLLLL knew this would be a joke,” one person wrote, as many of her 12.6 million followers posted laughing emojis.

Another said, “YOU PLAY WAAAAY TOO DAMN MUCH!! @tiamowry you already knew this would have the people on the edge of their seat! Hilarious…your sense of humor is unmatched. Lol.”

An additional comment wrapped up what so many who know her humor thought, “I’m screaming because I know you bout to piss people off with this.”

For so many of Mowry’s guy fans, they could not care less about her playfulness and were fixated on how she ate the pickle and how they wanted to be her next “boo.”

The lighthearted moment comes months after a notably awkward red carpet encounter with Hardrict. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in April 2023, were both in attendance at the prestigious Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on March 7.

While doing the media interviews, Mowry and Hardrict suddenly found themselves side by side. The “All American: Homecoming” star looked at the mother of his children but was unclear if she was open for a hug.

Though clumsy at the event, the two for 22 years showed how graceful a Hollywood couple can appear — even being kind to each other during the unexpected split.

In public statements, both Mowry and Hardrict emphasized their continued love and respect for each other despite the separation. They cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their relationship in court documents as previously reported.

The “Family Reunion” star has shared several social media posts and interviews where she expressed that the decision to divorce was incredibly difficult but necessary for her personal growth and happiness. She has also expressed gratitude for the support from fans and highlighted the importance of prioritizing her well-being, that of her children during this transition, and self-love.

Around the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday, the actress posted two adorable family pictures of her, Hardrict, and their two kids on her Instagram page with the caption, “We gon be alright.”

Fans who saw the picture immediately thought that one of their favorite couples were spinning the block, due to Mowry’s arm resting on his leg. However, that was not the case.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict spent Thanksgiving together with the kids pic.twitter.com/1HRbmBlgHV — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) November 24, 2023

A family woman at heart, the “Seventeen Again” star even suggested that she was open to expanding her family with more kids in the future.

“Many are asking if I would have another baby. The answer is yes. It all depends if it’s with the right person and when? I love giving life,” revealed Mowry.

A fan responded at the time, “I hope Mr. Right finds you Tia. You are a loving person who deserves a man who will cherish you & give you more beautiful babies, to add to your two beautiful babies.”

Her Mr. Right might now be far off. Hardrict has said nothing but kind words about his ex. In the meantime, he has adamantly shut down any speculation or rumors about him dating a “young blonde, white woman.”

Mowry and Hardrict share two children, Cree, 12, and Cairo,5.