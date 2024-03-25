50 Cent Seemingly Regrets Shooting His Shot at Vivica A. Fox Nearly a Year After She Admits She Would Spin the Block; ‘I Gotta Learn to Shut Up’

50 Cent is never going to beat the allegation that he still has interest in his ex, Vivica A. Fox. Rumors of the rapper keeping tabs on the actress cropped up again after he used a nostalgic clip of the moment she caught his attention as a cautionary tale.

Fans previously assumed that he had been keeping up with the “First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” director since he called her out last year for taking on the project, which collides with a storyline in his “BMF” series.

5O Cent reveals the red flag he missed after shooting his shot at Vivica A. Fox. (Photos: 50cent/Instagram; Msvfox/Instagram.)

Now, it seems the “Power” creator reposting the end of his acceptance speech after winning Best New Artist at the 2003 BET Awards, where he used his moment of shine to flirt with Fox, has reignited that chatter.

While on stage, 50 said, “I’m enjoying myself; this is a big change in my life. I’m just happy to be present with all these beautiful people in here. You know, I wanna thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress, too.”

When cameras panned to the “Set It Off” star seated in the audience, she appeared stunned with her mouth open and head tiled as she looked at the rapper. In the caption of his post, Fif wrote, “I look back at some of the s—t I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up. Look at that look at the end that’s trouble. WTF.” Reactions to the trip down memory lane were plentiful.

That time 50 Cent shot his shot at Vivica Fox during his acceptance speech at the 2003 BET Awards. https://t.co/9EKUPiM7aw pic.twitter.com/3SgiTMg4pp — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚. (@unfriendlyvixen) January 6, 2024

One person commented, “That look she gave said I’m about to show him crazy lol.” Although others interpreted 50’s moment of reflection as a sly way of getting Fox’s attention.

“If he’s trying to shoot his shot again, he needs to just say that… I mean… she still is that girl,” wrote one speculative fan. Another noted, “It’s so funny how when we stop focusing on a guy and finally move on, here he comes with the ‘hey big head’ energy..”

Fox has confirmed that the flirty moment was in fact the catalyst for their brief romance. The awards ceremony took place on June 24 that year, not long before her birthday a month later, on July 30.

A month after that, in August, they were red carpet official and wearing coordinated outfits to the MTV Video Music Awards, proving just how quickly things heated up between the two.

50 Cent and Vivica Fox (2003) pic.twitter.com/gGFPCHnYgz — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) October 17, 2023

Their romance lasted a short while, with the “Two Can Play That Game” star confirming their split in 2004. Fox, who has often called 50 “the love of my life,” has shared that his ascend into superstardom and influence from outsiders played a role in their breakup.

In 2018, she told Wendy Williams, “I was very attracted to him —still am,” and last year she confessed that she’s open to rekindling their relationship.

When Fox appeared on “Sherri” last June, host Sherri Shepherd asked if she would still consider spinning the block, to which Fox responded, “Well, Ben and Jen did it again; why not?”

At the time, 50 was still very much involved with his longtime girlfriend, fitness influencer Cuban Link.

The “P.I.M.P.” artist and law student began dating in 2019, but recent months of not being spotted together have led to speculation that they quietly parted ways. “Yeah him and Cuban link is done,” read another reaction to his Instagram post.

Neither 50 nor Cuban have confirmed the split, but the entertainer has been vocal about exercising abstinence to weed out distractions as he focuses on his goals.