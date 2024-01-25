Vivica A. Fox Receives Director Award Nomination for ‘First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story’ Months After Fallout Over 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’

Vivica A. Fox has garnered an NAACP Image Awards nomination for directing the television movie “First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.” This nomination comes several months after her fallout with her ex 50 Cent over his Starz series, “BMF.”

The actress announced her Best Director nomination on Instagram on Jan. 25, noting that her film was also nominated for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special.

Vivica A. Fox (left) receives an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Best Director for “The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story,” a project her ex 50 Cent (right) was critical of. (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram, @50cent/Instagram)

After news emerged last year about Fox making her directorial debut with the BET+ film, Fif resorted to his usual trolling tactics on social media.

The “In da Club” rapper took issue with Fox — who is also his ex-girlfriend — for directing the film because of his Starz series “BMF,” which stands for Black Mafia Family. Both stories are based on kingpin brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Meech” Flenory starting a drug empire in Detroit, Michigan. Tonesa Welch became known as the first lady of the drug world in Detroit after she began dating Terry.

50 Cent served as executive producer of the “BMF” series, though Welch was not happy about her portrayal due to the story not being an accurate representation of her life. She also took issue with her character being portrayed as having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

“BMF” has a disclaimer noting that the story is a dramatization of true events. The character Markisha in “BMF” is based on Welch and played by actress La La Anthony.

“WTF who wrote this part of the Story,” said Welch on Instagram. “Terri 17 I’m 26 years my Husband a king pen but I’m having sex with a 17 year old who’s supposedly still in high school. So before Terri goes on the run he comes to my job, its close for the day we sneak in the janitors room and have Sex. I guess he’s to young to have an apartment he’s still in high school or lives with his parents. I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile.”

Fox’s “BMF” reportedly tells Welch’s true story and is executive produced by Detroit native Judge Greg Mathis.

The character Markisha Taylor played by #LalaAnthony seems to be loosely based on Tonesa. Tonesa was the former long time girlfriend of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. pic.twitter.com/IEQrrg2nv8 — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) February 8, 2023

50 Cent took to Instagram to troll Fox and Mathis over their production after it was announced last March.

“This should say 263 not BMF, @southwest263. What the fvck is this man,” he wrote. “Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun? and what the fvck is judge Mathis doing in this mix I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL.”

Fox responded with a post of her own following her ex’s comments. “Waking up to my ex @50Cent showing #1STLADYOFBMF support,” she wrote. “Don’t worry dawling we got this! We gonna tell @firstladytonesa REAL story! Thanks!”

Mathis also weighed in on social media and wrote, “You been critical of us, our movie ‘First Lady of BMF.’ Man, you my guy. Let Tonesa eat, you know, First Lady of BMF.”

Following her NAACP Image Award nominations, Fox took to Instagram to share another celebratory post with the caption, “GM Dawlings! BOOM! #ANOTHERONE OMG! Just got the BEST wake up call! I’m a double nominee for @naacpimageawards for “BEST DIRECTOR” 4 #1stLadyOfBMF movie special & our film “1st Lady Of BMF The Tonesa Welch Story” is nominated for “OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE” as well!! CONGRATS & MUCH LUV TO MY TEAM.”

Welch thanked Fox and others last April on Instagram for telling her story. “You never know what GOD is working on. I took a step back took a deep breathe and prayed and waited on him. Look at what he did. I’m still catching my breath,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all these amazing people that believed that I had a story that needed to b told. @ceoazarel brought the dream team Boss queen. @msvfox we going to war about her. @bet @judgegregmathis @deleceonlife #Lorisa hates #JohnBaldasareThe whole team Bossed up. #letuseat #letTonesaeat #letfirstladyeat.”

50 previously won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series in 2020 for his other Starz series, “Power.”