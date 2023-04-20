Rep for 50 Cent Responds to Engagement Rumors After Cuban Link Was Spotted Wearing Huge Diamond Ring

Fans went wild earlier this week after rumors about a possible engagement between 50 Cent and Cuban Link, sparked online.

The rapper’s longtime girlfriend was recently spotted wearing a huge rock on her left ring finger, and fans began hearing wedding bells. But sadly, it doesn’t look like this couple will be making it down the aisle anytime soon.

Rumors of engagement spark between Cuban Link and 50 Cent. (Pictured: @_cuban_link/Instagram)

According to TMZ, a rep for the “Power” producer confirmed that Haine’s ring “is not an engagement ring, but the couple IS very much together.”

Speculations of an engagement erupted after Haines shared a sweet video of herself and Fif holding onto each other’s arms as they walked down a hall in slow motion. Summer Walker’s 2019 ballad “Session 32” played over the clip.

The video then transitioned to show Fif performing on stage and Cuban Link on the side of the stage hyping up her man. During the five-second clip, fans noticed the model’s diamond ring and formed their own opinions.

“Sticking that finger out like a kickstand!! Yess!!”

“That MF ring! Whew!!”

“The 1st woman to ‘really’ cuff Fif”

Haines didn’t help put an end to the rumors either, as she wrote a white heart and a padlock emoji as her caption.

The couple began dating in 2019 and made their first public appearance on the red carpet for the season six premiere of “Power.”

50 Cent just tryna watch his programs meanwhile Cuban Link tryna give him a heart attack 😩🤣 pic.twitter.com/7IfSUxZqpE — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) August 9, 2021

Since then, fans have expressed their love for Haines and 50 on various social media sites, most notably Twitter. One said, “I really like Cuban Link and 50 Cent together lol idk I like the vibes they’re cute.”



Though they are typically a private couple, Haines makes sure to share hilarious content of her messing with her boyfriend via TikTok and occasionally on Instagram.

The 27-year-old recently uploaded and soon deleted a funny video that caught 50 Cent commenting on one of her IG posts.

It showed the stunning fitness entrepreneur in camouflage shorts and white ankle-strap heels.

In the video, the “In Da Club” rapper can be seen sitting beside his lady at the Houston Rockets versus Boston Celtics game, writing, “What is you doing out side the house? i’m telling lucy,” under her photo.

50 Cent is known for trolling individuals on the internet, but fans enjoy watching Haines troll and prank her beau for all the world to see.