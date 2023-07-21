‘I Love Jada, I Love Will’: Vivica A. Fox Says There’s ‘No Beef’ with Will and Jada Pickett Smith After Calling Out Jada’s Lack of ‘Accountability’ for the 2022 Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox says her comments about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap are water under the bridge.

“Can I say, there’s no beef,” said Fox when asked about the state of her friendships with the two actors on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Last summer, the “Kill Bill: Volume 2” star said that Jada should have done more to defend Will after she slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Will spent the better part of the last year as the subject of headlines when he struck the comedian in the face over a joke about the actress’ shaved head.

His wife has publicly spoken about her journey with hair loss after being diagnosed with alopecia. Several reports, however, claim that Rock did not know about his “Madagascar” co-star’s struggle, and instead he simply made a joke comparing her appearance to that of a bald Demi Moore in “G.I. Jane.”

Jada addressed the Oscars fiasco with a brief statement during an episode of “Red Table Talk.” In part, she said, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

Weeks later, Fox addressed her “Set It Off” co-star’s comments on “The Wendy Williams Show.” “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings,” she said. Fox added that Will acted out of character to defend his wife’s honor.

The “King Richard” Oscar winner also issued a public apology in a video posted on his Instagram in July 2022. The following month, Fox revealed that she had not spoken to Will or Jada since her remarks about accountability. Still, she noted that “If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions, and he apologized.”

Now, a year later, Fox still stands by her statements. “I just said, ‘Due to the situation that happened, just take accountability so that everyone can then move forward.’ I love Jada, I love Will, I love their whole family. I don’t have beef with them,” she told Cohen.

And as far as the “Independence Day” actress is aware, the famous couple is not harboring any hard feelings toward her.