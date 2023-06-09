‘Ben and Jen Did It’: Vivica A. Fox Says ‘Why Not?’ When Asked About Rekindling Her Relationship with 50 Cent Nearly Two Decades After Their Initial Split

Vivica A. Fox and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson dated for a few months in the early 2000s. But fans say she might want that old thing back after her recent comments about the “Power” co-creator during a television interview.

The actress was asked during her June 8 appearance on the “Sherri” show if she’d ever give her former flame another chance at romance.

Host Sherri Shepherd brought up the upcoming film, “The First Lady of F: The Tonesa Welch Story,” and how Jackson wasn’t happy about the movie due to his “BMF” series that aired on Starz. Both projects are about a real-life family of drug dealers from Detroit, Michigan, known as the Black Mafia Family.

Welch reportedly has an issue with how her story is being portrayed on the Starz drama, and Fox has said she would be telling the true story.

(L-R): Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent. (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram; @50cent/Instagram)

Shepherd recalled that Jackson went off about the film on social media in a now-deleted Instagram post, where he called out Fox for directing the film produced by Detriot native Judge Greg Mathis.

“This should say 263 not BMF, @southwest263,” he wrote. “What the fvck is this man! Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun? And what the fvck is judge Mathis doing in this mix? I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL.”

Fox clapped back on Instagram with her own post. “Waking up to my ex @50Cent showing #1STLADYOFBMF support! Don’t worry dawling we got this! We gonna tell @firstladytonesa REAL story! Thanks!”

When Shepherd asked about Jackson’s Instagram post, Fox said she took his comments as a compliment. “Curtis is still saying your name,” Shepherd told her.

Fox went on to say “Well, my phone started blowing up and I said, ‘Oh lord what I do now?’ ” she said. “I took it as a compliment. I did. I was like, ‘That was his way of showing support. Thanks, Boo.’ “

Fox said she and Jackson dated 13 years ago, despite reports that they dated between 2003 and 2004. This prompted Shepherd to ask Fox if she’d ever date him again.

Making reference to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their relationship from the early 2000s, Fox replied, “Well, Ben and Jen did it again; why not?”

Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/HPr1Q2Az3i — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) January 12, 2023

The “Independence Day” star went on to note that Jackson has a “beautiful girlfriend named Cuban Link,” who previously apologized for mocking Fox’s previous statements about Fif being the love of her life.

A clip of Fox’s interview with Shepherd was shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, where fans in the comments section suggested that Fox move on, and dismissed the idea of rekindling with 50 altogether.

“He heard you the first time when you said it a couple of years ago.”

“Girl it’s been 60 yrs hang it up lol.”

One fan came to Fox’s defense, noting that she was simply answering a question she was asked.

“Y’all so messy… lol. She just answered a ‘what if question’…. She also stated during the show that 50 has a beautiful girlfriend and that she’s happy for them. If you’re going to tell it, tell it all.”

The interview ended with a teary-eyed Fox thanking Shepherd for “making a fun and safe space to celebrate us. I’m so proud of you.” She then stood up and gave her a big hug.

“The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” is expected to debut in October.