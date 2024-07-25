‘Watch Yourself, Little Girl’: Steve Harvey Cringes as 24-Year-Old ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Reveals Her Romantic Fantasies for the Married TV Host

Steve Harvey had to warn a contestant on “Celebrity Family Feud” after she named the host as an answer to a sex-centered question. The television moment left the comedian and host cringing and the audience laughing.

Relatives of singer Robin Thicke faced off against the relatives of actor Anthony Anderson on the July 23 edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.” At one point, Ava from Team Thicke came up with an expected response that seemed to throw Harvey off his game.

A ‘Family Feud’ contestant shocks Steve Harvey with her answer about romantic fantasies. (Photo: @familyfeudabc/Instagram)

“We asked 100 women, ‘Admit it, what TV host, past or present, have you had romantic fantasies about?'” Harvey asked. After beating Peter of Team Anderson to the buzzer, Ava uttered, “Steve Harvey.”

The 67-year-old Daytime Emmy Award winner responded, “Watch yourself, little girl. Watch it.” Robin Thicke quickly jumped in to add, “Ava, I can’t take you nowhere.” His squad backed up Ava with chants of “good answer.”

Despite hoping his name did not show up on the board, the host found out he was the No. 1 answer with 17 points. The list also included Jimmy Fallon, Bob Barker, Alex Trebek, Regis Philbin, Conan O’Brien, Donny Osmond, and Jeff Probst.

Harvey’s reluctance to hear that female viewers dream about him could be because he is currently a married man. He wed Marjorie Harvey, formerly Bridges, in June 2007 after two previous marriages.

“I swear the producers just love to mess with Steve,” a fan on Instagram suggested in response to the “romantic fantasies” question. Someone also posted, “Steve Harvey scared for his life.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Does this man ever remember he’s married?” Yet another account asked, “He was married? Why did bro have to ask her age? She definitely ain’t like 60.”

There have been reports of trouble in the Harvey household. However, the 67-year-old patriarch of the family shut down rumors in 2023 that Marjorie allegedly slept with a chef and bodyguard employed by “The Original Kings of Comedy” star.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” Steve Harvey informed the crowd at the 2023 Investfest in Atlanta. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though.”

Marjorie and Steve Harvey recently posted vacation photos to their respective Instagram accounts. In addition, Marjorie uploaded a picture of her husband and their adult children, including model Lori Harvey, on a boat.

“Celebrity Family Feud” season 11 launched with hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion leading her crew against R&B vocalist Ne-Yo. Megan created another viral moment when she replied “me” when asked to “name something that might be curvy.”

Harvey also garnered attention for his over-the-top applause for the “Savage” rapper.

The “Robin Thicke vs Anthony Anderson” clash on “Celebrity Family Feud” ended with Team Anderson taking the victory. Unfortunately, Anthony and Mama Doris failed to reach the needed 200 combined points in the final “Fast Money” segment.