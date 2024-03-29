‘Everything Is a Joke to You’: Daphne Joy Accuses Ex 50 Cent of Rape, Physical Abuse Amid Battle for Sole Custody of Their Son Sire

The mother of rapper 50 Cent’s youngest son, Daphne Joy, has accused the multi-millionaire of rape and physical abuse. The allegations were made on social media after the G-Unit executive mocked his ex for being named as a sex worker in the Sean “Diddy” Combs lawsuit.

50 has seemingly been trolling Joy online but he denied her recent allegations in a statement on Thursday, March 28.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” he shared with US Weekly. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

(50 celebrated Sire’s 11th birthday last September. The boy does not turn 12 until later this year.)

Sire’s 37-year-old mother vehemently denies the allegations, stating her plans to pursue legal recourse against producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who implicated that Diddy made her have sex with men for money in his explosive lawsuit.

The “BMF” producer has been unmerciful mocking everyone connected to or named in the lawsuit and the recent raid on Diddy’s home, vowing to create a docuseries about the Bad Boy Records founder and his sex-scapades. A representative from 50 Cent’s production company, G-Unit Film and Television, confirmed to Variety, “The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer.”

But Diddy is not the only person that the South Jamaica, New York, native is gunning for. “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker. LOL. Yo this s–t is a movie,” Fif wrote on his Instagram about the mother of his 11-year-old son, Sire.

In another post following reports about him seeking full custody, he wrote, “It is what it is. See you in Family court, sex worker!”

While distancing herself from any criminal activities, Joy took to Instagram to accuse her child’s father of being a predator, stating that he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

She begins by calling out the artist’s full legal name, “Curtis James Jackson” and then continues by addressing his teasing of Diddy’s raids and his son, Justin and Christian “King” Combs being detained in handcuffs.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

Joy and 50 dated between 2011 and 2012. She explains that despite the facade she helped create over the years, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper was never a good dad to their son, Sire.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you,” she wrote. “I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

50 Cent responded to this claim on social media, writing, “You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love,” he continued, referring to one of Diddy’s many alias. “Now here we are, little sex worker.”

She then pivoted in her Instagram post, accusing the “In Da Club” chart-topper of a heinous crime — more abominable than the one he had insinuated she was involved in.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” she wrote.

“You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on,” she added. “You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Daphne Joy accuses her ex 50 Cent of rape and physical abuse amid nasty custody battle over their son, Sire. (Photos: @daphnejoy/Instagram)

This is not the first time that Sire’s mother has accused his father of being physically violent toward her.

CNN reported that Joy filed a complaint in 2013 accusing him of instigating a fight at her Los Angeles condo in the Toluca Lake neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles city attorney, he purportedly destroyed her home causing an estimated $7,100 in property damage before leaving before police arrived.

The fight originated as a heated argument that ended in her locking herself behind the bedroom door, only to have 50 Cent bust through and allegedly kick her causing injury.

50 pled not guilty to domestic violence charges. A judge still issued a protective order to keep him away from her and required him to turn in all of his guns.

Joy’s Instagram accusations of her ex follow closely on the heels of 50 Cent’s recent announcement that he’s pursuing sole custody of their son.

The mother found herself implicated as an alleged sex worker in Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy back in February. Both Joy and Diddy have vehemently denied these allegations.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney,” Joy wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Jones’ lawsuit is one of three civil complaints brought against comes. His claim accuses Diddy of sex trafficking, sexual assault, having drugs and narcotics and other crimes. To date, neither Diddy nor Joy have been charged.