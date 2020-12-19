Quincy Brown Shares Video Of Him And His Siblings Celebrating Kim Porter On What Would Have Been Her 50th Birthday

Quincy Brown and his siblings King Combs, Jessie Combs, D’Lila Combs, and Chance Combs celebrated what would have been the 50th birthday for his late mother Kim Porter on Dec. 15.

Brown, 29, shared a sweet video on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16 of him and his younger sisters blowing out 50 birthday candles in front of a painting of Porter.

“LAST NIGHT WAS SPECIAL ❤️🕊@[email protected],” he captioned the video.

His late mother died at her home from pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018.

“This is so beautiful 😍😍🙏🏾may she continue resting in peace,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Lovely memorial for your Angel. 🕊.”

“I love how Quincy is always there for his siblings, God bless them all 💙,” one person added.

The “Star” alum also shared a throwback photo of Porter on her birthday, captioned, “December 15th, 1970 & beyond ♾ Happy Birthday Mommy. ❤️🕊.”

Quincy Brown shared a throwback picture of Kim Porter for her birthday. Instagram/@quincy

Following Porter’s passing, Brown shared a brief message on social media to address fans.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with Porter and his younger twin sisters, Jessie and D’Lila.

The Combs family has leaned on each other tremendously since the former model’s death.

In a 2019 interview with Essence, Sean “Diddy” Combs opened up about Porter’s life as a mom and how his children were coping.

“Every time Kim and I talked, it was about the kids. It was what she cared about the most,” the producer said. “We’d check in as friends, of course, but we never had a conversation that didn’t include the kids.”

@diddy/Instagram

He added, “On some level I knew she was training me for this. I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened.”

Diddy, 51, continued, “We have a great family. The way we’re handling it is together. From Sarah [Chapman, Chance’s mom] to Misa [Hylton-Brim, Justin’s mother] to all of Kim’s friends, the grandparents—it takes a village.”

“We’re doing really well because her passing has changed us and made us love each other more. I’m happy to say that, because at first I really didn’t know how we’d be doing,” he admitted. “But God is the greatest. And it’s because of Kim we’re doing this well, because of the way she loved us. We wouldn’t be able to love any other way. Her spirit wouldn’t let us.”