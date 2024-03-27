Candace Owens Is Convinced That Diddy Is the ‘Fall Guy’ After FEDS Trash His Home During Raid  and Here’s Why 

Candace Owens claims Sean Diddy Combs is the “fall guy” after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security amidst the sex-trafficking accusations against him.

Diddy, 54, is accused in multiple lawsuits of sex trafficking, assault, and rape among other charges. The first lawsuit was filed by “Me & U” singer Cassie Ventura back in November under the New York Adult Survivors Act. He settled the multi-million dollar lawsuit the next day, and since several more accusers have come forward with similar accusations.

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens (L) claims that Diddy (R) is the “fall guy” amidst sex trafficking claims. (Photo: @realcandaceowens / @diddy / Instagram)

As previously reported, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided on March 25 by federal agents from Homeland Security. The agents were reportedly looking for evidence of sex trafficking and seized phones, hard drives, and other electronics he owned.

Video footage of the raid shows open drawers, scattered paperwork, open safes and computers on the floor, and a stuffed bear on a table. Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, claimed authorities used “military-level force” during the raid and that Diddy was “never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

Owens took to social media to claim the record executive is being made to be the scapegoat for “people at the top.”

“The Feds are currently raiding Diddy’s house,” Owens wrote on X. “They already knew what he was up to but he is going to be the fall guy so that they can protect the people at the top of the ring. They are raiding his home to hide evidence not to find it. That’s how this works.”

The Feds are currently raiding Diddy’s house. They already knew what he was up to but he is going to be the fall guy so that they can protect the people at the top of the ring.



They are raiding his home to hide evidence not to find it.



That’s how this works. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 25, 2024

An X user posing as Suge Knight shared a similar sentiment writing, “People the raids wasn’t for Diddy. It was to destroy incriminating stuff on powerful men. #epstein #Diddy #clivedavis.”

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. Clive Davis was once investigated for payola fraud and misuse of funds and fired by Columbia Records and CBS.

While many may not be fans of the former “Daily Wire” host and her conservative views, several replied that Owens may be onto something regarding Diddy, the feds and powerful men.

“Dang I agree with her…Diddy is a small fish in this ocean trust it’s bigger fish and worst,” replied one fan, prompting another to reply, “She on to sumn n I agree.”

“She’s not lying,” claimed another fan. “Diddy works for the elites.” Another user echoed the sentiment. “Sadly she might not be wrong. There’s bigger fish than diddy involved.”

Homeland Security responded to a media request from KTLA with a statement noting that the raid was a joint effort between offices in Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Another woman accusing Diddy of rape is Joi Dickerson-Neal. Neal alleged that the Diddy drugged her before sexually assaulting her when she was a college student back in 1991. A third woman identified only as Jane Doe claims that Diddy and singer Aaron Hall forced her to have sex with another woman. Another Jane Doe claimed that Diddy “sex trafficked” and “gang raped” her in 2003 when she was just 17.

A male accuser also accused the Bad Boy Records executive of sexual harassment and assault recently. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. claims in his $30 million lawsuit that Diddy targeted him with unwanted advances.

Jones also said he was drugged and later awoke “naked, dizzy, and confused” in a bed with Diddy and two sex workers. He also believes he was sexually assaulted. Diddy’s legal team denied Jones’ accusation and claimed he was a “liar” who was “shamelessly looking for an underserved payday.”

Diddy was not present at the time of the raids and it’s unclear if he has yet spoken with law enforcement. But authorities have spoken with three women and one man about the matter, and they plan to speak with more.