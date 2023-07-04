‘Somebody Check on Misa’: Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Hit with Two Misdemeanor Charges from DUI Arrest In Beverly Hills

Justin Combs Officially Charged with Beverly Hills DUI, Bad Boy Faces Up to Six Months in Prison

Justin Combs, the eldest son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and stylist Misa Hylton, was arrested last month on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills, California.

The 29-year-old officially was charged on June 27 with two misdemeanor charges for suspicion of drinking under the influence and for having a blood alcohol content level higher than 0.08 percent, according to Radar Online.

Sean Combs (L) and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2018 Global Spin Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on February 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Global Spin Awards)

Law enforcement had pulled Combs over around 8 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, June 4 after driving through a red light.

Officers determined the young influencer was under the influence after asking him a few questions during the traffic stop. He was arrested and got a $5000 bond before being released on the same day.

Penalties for first-offense DUI convictions in California typically include up to six months of incarceration as well as fines, and court fees of up to $3,600, according to a Los Angeles DUI attorney website. Combs could also be ordered to complete traffic school classes for a few months, in addition to being on probation for three to five years and having his driver’s license suspended for four months or longer.

Diddy’s firstborn came up during the rise of the Bad Boy Records era, and his mother, whose career began by assisting with his dad’s epic career, has seen it all.

Hylton was first seen by all of hip-hop as the blond-haired beauty chilling in the pool with the then-Puff Daddy in Notorious B.I.G’s 1994 music video for “Big Poppa.” After her son’s arrest, she took to social media, where she took a few digs at her ex and blasted him for not protecting their son.

“I’m not with none of that reality TV s—! When is enough enough? Yea OK,” she began. “I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son.”

In another post, the respected fashion guru wrote, “Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN. Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am intentional.”

Interestingly enough, “Act Bad” is Diddy’s new song featuring City Girls & Fabolous.

Never too late to tell the truth. Puff Daddy, Puff, P. Diddy, Diddy, Love or whatever the hell he calling himself these days should've been canceled. People are scary & everybody is tough until time to actually be tough pic.twitter.com/06jCX2OKjj — ThePiranhaSnaps (@ThePiranhaSnaps) June 5, 2023

Hylton did not stop with the “Act Bad” reference, as she went on calling out her son’s alma mater, where Diddy once had an altercation with his football coach.

She continued by declaring, “I should have kept my child with me. F—k UCLA too. Everybody can get it.”

A week later, Diddy and his ex had a brief exchange in his comment section that led fans to believe he was seemingly threatening her.

While the two are shooting innuendoes at each other, their son is still facing charges.

After hearing news about Combs’ official charges on social media, many failed to show sympathy, noting that he should be held accountable and more responsible.

“He’s a 29 year grown man. Be responsible Dude. Not a knucklehead!”

“Misdemeanor charges he’ll be ok, he’s not going to jail and he dont drive trucks for a living so he aight.”

However, a few mentioned his mother, assuming she may go on another IG rant about her son’s legal issues.

“Oh lord here come Misa I “love you Misa Girl.”

“Somebody check on Misa.”

“Misa did all of that yapping for 2 misdemeanors? Girl sit all the way down and be happy he still got hella privilege and walked away w MISDEMEANORS. Aka, will be dismissed w right lawyer.”

Hylton has yet to make a public statement about her son Justin. But hold your breath as his Aug. 10 pretrial hearing date approaches; she may be encouraged to say more.