‘I’m Conservative’: Fans Bring Up Amber Rose’s Past as She Blames Ex Kanye West for Pushing Her to Dress Provocatively

Amber Rose recently unveiled a surprising revelation about her evolution in the spotlight. She credits her former flame, Kanye West, for her transition from what she described as a “conservative” persona to the confident “sexpot” image she’s known for today.

Rose delved into her past relationship with the music mogul, shedding light on how his influence played a pivotal role in shaping her public persona in a candid conversation on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B.”

Frankel asked if Rose saw herself as a sexual person and she admitted that while she is a “sexual being” she is very reserved in that respect.

“I’m more I’m conservative actually. I’ve always been conservative since I was young and I think coming out on the scene. I was kind of thrown into this sex spot type of girl,” she explained.

Rose added, “So, when I was kind of out on my own, without my first relationship, that kind of like brought me to the light. That’s what they wanted from me.”

The Slut Walk founder said that Hollywood only wanted to book her for sexy roles.

“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her. Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her.’ And they’re like, ‘Well I guess you don’t want to do it then,’” she explained.

She shared with the former Bravolebrity that the “College Dropout” rapper shaped her image when they were an item from 2008 to 2010.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye,” the 40-year-old entrepreneur shared. “And he knows a lot about fashion, and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”

The mother of two told the host that she believed that while she was legally an adult, some of the decisions and jobs she took she didn’t want to take and only did it because they paid her.

“When you’re 40, you can look at 25 and say I was a baby and I didn’t know s—t, you know,” before adding that those decisions wound up getting her “pigeon held into this sexy type of girl,” that wasn’t who she was at all.

“I just came across the Inc. Magazine cover that someone tagged me in on Instagram and it says ‘The Sex Issue’ and I cringed because it just brought me back to a time where it was like I remember fighting so hard to not be that person and no one would let me,” she explained, continuing that the powers that be would say, “Well, you want the cover? You want the cover or not, because it’s the sex issue and we want to give it to you.”

Rose said that boiled down to a base decision: Do you want to make money or not?

People on social media didn’t believe her, writing, “The math is not mathing on this.”

Amber Rose is conservative but she was a stripper ??? pic.twitter.com/GIiAzH4XHb — Computer_coinsBrazy (@WALLA_MAJIC) March 29, 2024

Another person wrote, “You literally made a thing called ‘the slut walk’ people say anything these days.”

Some people reminded Rose of her former occupation as a stripper before becoming a celebrity girlfriend and influencer. Many shared photos as examples of the era when she promoted sex positivity with sayings on T-shirts about her body parts.

The Philadelphia native recently sat with talk show host Tamron Hall and said that she only was a stripper in the beginning for survival and that as a kid she wanted to study “infectious diseases,” and maintains that survival has been the way she has had to make a living for years.

“When people were so mad at me for becoming famous for being essentially a girlfriend initially, I was like at some point you have to blame the consumer, ’cause I’m not doing anything,” she said on the “Tamron” show. “I’m just I’m here. I’m trying to make a living and I think the misconception is that once you get fame you become a millionaire and that is not true.”

These days, Rose lives a very laid-back life raising her son and working to rebrand herself with a new YouTube channel @JustAmberRose giving exclusive looks into her life, doing press dates, and appearing on shows like BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

West was previously married to the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, who is also known for wearing provocative see-through and cutout outfits that reveal her assets.

The Yeezy founder is currently married to 29-year-old Bianca Censori and the two are known for galavanting through Los Angeles, Italy and other places with his wife wearing very-revealing strapless, backless shirts or low-rise leggings.

Kanye West And His Girlfriend Bianca in Town💀🥶 pic.twitter.com/hRcUI0hMnE — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe 👁‍🗨 (@ShadrackAmonooC) March 19, 2024

There are images of her online wearing nearly nude body suits while holding a pillow or item to hide her chest, or other outfits that leave her butt hanging out of a skirt.

Fans and family have expressed concern about whether or not Censori is being controlled by Ye as far as what she wears and what she’s allowed to eat.