‘I Loved That Dark Skin’: Fans Race to Serena Williams’ Defense After Critics Compare Her Skin Complexion In Photos from Her Early Tennis Days

Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished athletes in tennis history, boasting an impressive record of over 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Alongside her sister, Venus, she has also clinched 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and secured 3 doubles gold medals at the Olympics.

However, rather than focusing on her remarkable achievements on the tennis court, some are fixated on speculating about the changes in her appearance. Many have suggested that the Compton native may have undergone plastic surgery on her face and/or lightened her skin tone over the years.

Serena Williams says she finally knows how she wants to show up in the world amid scrutiny over her appearance. (Photo: Wyn/Instagram.)

Last month, a spotlight was splashed over the mother of two after a new glam video, shared by her makeup artist Renny Vasquez, went viral. In the clip, shot around Paris Fashion Week, Williams appeared to be a few shades lighter than her typical complexion, prompting fans to argue over whether her skin had permanently been lightened or if that is just makeup. Some even suggested that the light may have brightened her skin.

Fast forward to this month in April, many fans on social media are comparing Williams’ looks and some are criticizing her for what they perceive as drastic changes to her face. Meanwhile, others believe there may be a reasonable explanation as to why she looks so different.

A fan tweeted two pictures, decades apart, showing the stark differences in the before and now shots of Williams. He wrote, “I’m so upset with Serena at this point… why baby why???”

I'm so upset with Serena at this point… why baby why??? 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/vDATQVfmu2 — Drizzle Drizzle 🤟🏾#FBA🇺🇲 (@alan3920) May 1, 2024

One X user posted old flicks of Williams, canvasing her life in the public’s eye, stating, “I loved that dark skin.”

beautiful. — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) May 1, 2024

However, some people were quick to offer a different lens to view her obviously fairer complexion.

“This doesn’t look like bleaching to me tbh. Sometimes ppl with darker skin tones lighten a bit due to environmental factors. If she is seeing less sun exposure (which she likely is), she might lighten up a shade or to. Same thing happened to me,” one person said.

Serena on Jimmy Kimmel 2010 (top) & 2021 (bottom) pic.twitter.com/iMtKsdI3aP — Very Concerned Citizen (@GoatOfAllThings) May 1, 2024

Another X user wrote, “Also she had a child. Having kids can change your features. It changed Beyonce’s for a hot minute after the twins. This is also makeup and possible lip fillers. She’s also aged, gracefully. Yall love using this picture when there’s plenty of proof she’s still beautiful.”

A third added, “Why don’t you actually go to her page and look at her recent pics. This was makeup and lighting.”

The sports icon welcomed her second daughter, Adira, with her husband Alexis Ohanian in August. They are also parents to their 6-year-old daughter, Olympia. However, there is no scientific evidence supporting the notion that mothers undergo skin lightening after giving birth to children. Nor has Williams ever admitted to having plastic surgery or using skin bleaching products to lighten her skin.

Still, she has always been proud of her skin tone despite acknowledging she has been treated differently because of her skin color.

“Underpaid, undervalued,” Williams said in a 2020 issue of British Vogue. “I’ve never been a person that has been like, ‘I want to be a different colour’ or ‘I want my skin tone to be lighter.’ I like who I am, I like how I look, and I love representing the beautiful dark women out there. For me, it’s perfect. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”