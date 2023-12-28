Chris Rock and Amber Rose Step Out In NYC, Sparking Dating Rumors Nearly A Decade After He And Kanye West Dissed Her On the Track, ‘Blame Game’

After a year of unexpected breakups, two celebrities appear to have spent time together during the holiday season as fans revisit their distasteful past.

On Monday, Dec. 25, photos of Chris Rock and Amber Rose together hit the Internet as they were spotted in New York City. The duo looked rather comfy as they both were seen wearing sneakers, though Rose can be seen in gray and black sweatpants and a matching hoodie with a black leather jacket, and a Black snakeskin Birkin bag. The comedian went for a black and blue ensemble with cargo pants, a plaid shirt, a jacket, and a blue hat.

Chris Rock was spotted in NYC with Amber Rose over a decade after appearing on a diss track from her ex, Kanye West about her. (Photos: @chrisrock/Instagram; @amberrose/Instagram; Neil Mockford/GC Images)

According to The Daily Mail, they walked around the city talking before Rock headed back to his apartment. Many online seem shocked to see the two together, with many telling the “Rustin” actor to “Do better” and “Yeezy taught him well.”

In a nearly two-minute video, one social media user and fellow standup comic Royce Wynn suggested that Rock and Rose keep their alleged romance private.

“Do ya dirt in the dark! You a classy comic with a little bit of ratchetness. You can’t just be out in public with the Amber Roses’ of the world,” the man said, noting that Rose looked like “she’s listening to her dad” in the first photo.

Another social media user said, “Chris Rock is that rich guy that never had a prime baddie so hes now getting down to get retired baddies, scraps and leftovers…. Amber Rose you know.”

Aside from taking jabs at Rock’s dating life, many were reminded that he participated in a skit for a diss track that Rose’s ex Kanye West wrote about her in 2010.

“The guy who did a whole skit dissing her on The Blame Game?! Idk I kinda want this to be true.”

Rose and the Yeezy CEO dated from 2008 to 2010. After the breakup, West decided to position himself as a victim who was more hurt than her throughout his album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

On the track, “Blame Game,” he raps, “Every time I hear about other n—s is strokin’ you / Lie and say I hit you, he sittin’ there consoling you / Runnin’ my name through the mud, who’s provoking you? / You should be grateful a n—a like me ever noticed you / Now you noticeable and can’t nobody get control of you.”

Instead of returning the bashing, Rose said she respected West as an artist, not how he made her a target with his music.

On “Everyday Struggle” in 2017, she said, “It’s art. But you have to imagine: at that point, I have no voice. I have no voice at all. I have a couple of followers on Twitter, maybe, at that point. That is an extreme form of bullying: to have such a huge voice to put out an album to say whatever the f–k you want… I had to just take that L, I had to take that heartbreak on top of it.”

In the skit, Rock refers to himself as a “neighborhood n—a who ain’t supposed to get no p–sy like this.” He can be heard complimenting a woman’s fashion style, her skills in the bedroom, and more. “Who taught you how to get sexy for a n—a?” he said before an audio clip of Rose saying, “Yeezy taught me,” played.

However, a handful online began comparing Rose to a woman Rock attempted to date. Two said, “He want that jada pinkett” and “GI Jane 2. Can’t wait to see it.”

Tensions have been high between Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith since Will Smith hopped on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped the comedian in the face for making a joke about his wife’s bald head. While presenting an award for Best Documentary, Rock said to the actress, who battles with alopecia, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”

Jada laughed and rolled her eyes at the time. But earlier this month, she called it the “holy slap” that saved her and Will’s marriage after a six-year separation.

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” she told The Daily Mail. “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”