Black & Streaming: From ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ to Tasha’s Return In ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Here are 12 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend

This week’s What to Watch List is packed with new releases and classic films on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix and more streaming platforms, but the only question is what to binge-watch first.

It features new movies starring former “Power” actor Sinqua Walls, a stand-up special from a very popular Indian-American comedian who gained a fast social media following partly for her pranks, and brand-new episodes of “Saturdays,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Power Book II: Ghost.”

50 Cent was outraged after two new episodes were leaked last week. In his typical fashion, he used social media to call out the outlet he has been working with since 2018.

Joseline Hernandez on “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” Sinqua Walls in “White Men Can’t Jump,” and Naturi Naughton in “Power Book II: Ghost.” (Photos: @betplus/Instagram, @hulu/Instagram, @ghoststarz/Instagram)

If you missed the leak, the ninth episode officially has been released on the Starz app.

Fans were raving about the episodes on Twitter, almost as much as they were over a trailer clip of Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose getting into a fist fight during the current season of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition.”

Documentary nerds will enjoy the new special about the late Donna Summer and another hosted by the first Black President, Barack Obama, as he connects with everyday people in the workforce.

Here’s a list of new and classic television series, movies and more hitting streaming services this weekend.

Amazon Prime Video

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023) Indian-American stand-up comedian Garg rose to fame on social media after building a following off her jokes and pranks. She left India as a teenager and came to America, which serves as the backstory for most, if not all, of her jokes. Many focus on the differences and similarities between both cultures, just like in her comedy special.

BET+

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Season 2) The original “College Hill” was centered around students making their way through college. This version follows celebrities as they ditch their lavish lifestyles for the HBCU experience at Alabama State University. Ray J returned for the second season along with Iman Shumpert, Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Omarion’s brother O’Ryan, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, and social media influencer Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers.

Disney Plus

Saturdays (Season 1) The coming-of-age comedy executive produced by Marsai Martin revolved around a teenage girl and her two best friends. The girls help each other perfect their roller-skating skills at Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago, as the We-B-Girlz skate crew. Four new episodes are currently available now.

HBO Max

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (2023) The late R&B-Disco queen Donna Summer was given her flowers in a documentary about her groundbreaking era of music in the 1970s. During that time, she brought us hits like “I Feel Love,” “Last Dance,” “She Works Hard For The Money” and the mega-hit “Love to Love You, Baby.” The film will follow her entire career and life raising her children before succumbing to cancer in 2012. It premieres Saturday on HBO and HBO Max.

Men In Black (1997) Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are the Men in Black, working for an unidentified government agency who discover a deadly intergalactic terrorist sent to kill two ambassadors in New York City. The sci-fi comedy follows their characters, Agent J and Agent Kay, as they regulate the presence and population of aliens who migrated to Earth.

Men In Black II (2002) In the sequel, secret agents J and K reunite to take on their toughest challenge yet: Serleena, a shape-shifting villain, played by Lara Flynn Boyle, who adapts into a lingerie model. Their job is to keep her away from a witness, played by Rosario Dawson, who witnessed Serleena commit a murder.

Hulu

White Men Can’t Jump (2023) This remake of the original 1992 movie will pay tribute to late actor Lance Reddick, who was featured as Benji. Reddick passed away in March from heart disease, according to TMZ. The new film stars rapper Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls as leads. Similar to the first film, the duo juggles relationships, financial issues and other personal issues. But they find out they actually have more in common than just knowing how to play basketball.

Netflix

Working: What We Do All Day (2023) In the four-part docuseries, former President Barack Obama will follow the lives of people working in hospitality service, home care, tech and other industries. It was inspired by Studs Terkel’s 1974 book titled, “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do Paperback.” The film will explore where things stood with work back then and now, as well as the state of American employment.

Young, Famous & African (Season 2) After a smashing first season, the popular series is back to showcasing the high life and all the luxuries that come with living on the continent. The series follows a variety of social media influencers, artists, businessmen, television stars, stylists, fitness trainers and more.

Peacock

Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward (2023) Last week, the Globetrotters helped a deserving family win a brand-new home. This week, they will work with aspiring teen-girl music producers to learn how to make some beats. Meanwhile, one of the team’s players, Donte ‘Hammer’ Harrison Hammer, will share his background story with an injured young fan. As a child, Hammer once broke every finger on his right hand and right wrist. At the age of 11, he broke both of his legs, which required a month in a wheelchair and three months of physical therapy. Hammer couldn’t play sports for five years until he hit a growth spurt at 17. He played basketball at Sullivan Community College (N.Y.) and Hampton University.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Season 15) Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are dealing with more family issues after Mama Joyce’s public declaration at BravoCon about choosing another partner for her daughter. Meanwhile, Drew Sidora gets another singing opportunity to perform on stage with Candiace Dillard from “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” episode three airs Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 9 pm EST on Bravo.

Starz