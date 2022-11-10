The Many Turns of Kanye West’s Dating History

Who is Kanye West dating now? Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West‘s dating history is just as varied as his public antics are messy and controversial. The 45-year-old, who is currently facing massive backlash for his anti-Semitic comments online, is reportedly dating 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

In the past, West was linked to a string of models, including Chaney Jones, Julia Foxx and Irina Shayk. West was also married to Kim Kardashian for almost seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021.

We take a look into West’s relationship history, including who the hip-hop legend is dating now and why his high profile relationship with Amber Rose abruptly ended after he allegedly cheated on her with Kim Kardashian.

Who is Kanye West Dating Now?

Kanye West and Juliana Nalu have been romantically linked since early October after being spotted on several dates in Los Angeles.

Although details are limited about when and how the purported couple first met, according to US Weekly magazine, a close source suggests that West was actively “pursuing” Nalu.

The outlet also claims that despite West and Nalu going on multiple dates together, the pair aren’t considered serious.

Kanye West’s Dating History Timeline

Many are known to have particular preferences within the dating world, and Kanye West is no different. Throughout his career, West has been linked to various women working in the entertainment industry as either models or reality stars.

West’s girlfriends and exes include Juliana Nalu, Chaney Jones, Julia Fox, Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian, Amber Rose, Selita Ebanks, Sessilee Lopez, Brooke Crittendon, and Alexis Phifer.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena on March 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kanye West and Chaney Jones (February 2022-June 2022)

Although there are conflicting reports about when Kanye West dated model Chaney Jones, the pair made headlines on Feb. 24 after they were spotted taking a shopping trip at Bal Harbour in Miami. Days following their outing, on Feb. 28, Jones shared a photo with West on her now-deleted Instagram Story.

On March 1, West seemingly confirmed the duo’s relationship after reposting a screenshot of The Shade Room’s upload of him and Jones on his Instagram page with the caption, “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

A couple of months later, Jones and West’s whirlwind romance would continue to make the news because Jones was seen going on lavish dates and receiving expensive gifts, which included a silver Birkin Bag and roses.

Things appeared to be going well with the rumored couple until June 2022, when TMZ reported Jones and West broke up after the lyricist was seen at the movies with another woman.

Jones would ultimately deny the rumors on June 8 by wishing West a happy birthday and commenting on TMZ’s claims. Since then, it appears that Jones and West might have split because neither party has posted each other on their respective social media pages.

It is unclear why Jones and West broke up. Following his split with Jones, West was reportedly linked to model Candice Swanepoel. Neither West nor Swanepoel has publicly addressed the dating rumors.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (L to R) Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

Kanye West and Julia Fox (January 2022-February 2022)

Julia Fox and Kanye West, who reportedly met on Dec. 31 in Miami, took their brief romance public on Jan. 6 after the “Uncut Gems” actress shared details of their first week in a blog for Interview magazine.

Fox told the publication what instantly attracted her to West was his ability to keep her and her friends laughing the entire night on New Year’s Eve. Fox added that the pair “decided to keep the energy going” by jet-setting to New York City for a play, dinner and a planned photo shoot.

Weeks later, Fox revealed on her podcast that she and West weren’t exclusively dating despite the blog post. On Jan. 22, the pair would make their red carpet debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week sporting similar denim ensembles.

On Feb. 2, Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday with her friends and West by her side. The rapper would ultimately give Fox and her friends miniature Birkin bags. Although West and Fox appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, the pair would eventually call it quits on Feb. 14.

At the time, it was unclear what caused the split, but Fox would later reveal that West’s lifestyle and the “unresolved issues” with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian caused her to pull the plug.

(From left) Naomi Campbell, Kanye West, Irina Shayk and CCO of Burberry Riccardo Tisci attend the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 aftershow party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

Kanye West and Irina Shayk (June 2021-September 2021)

Romance rumors between Irina Shayk and Kanye West began on June 8, 2021, after the model was spotted in France with the “All Falls Down” crooner for his 44th birthday.

According to People Magazine, sources claimed that West “pursued” Shayk weeks before their trip and even hung out in New York, where she lives. However, news outlets reported that West, who lives in Los Angeles, and Shayk were going to try to have a long-distance relationship, one that would ultimately end in August.

The pair called it quits because West didn’t have time to date due to his busy schedule. West and Shayk have known each for over a decade after previously working on various projects.

The lists include his music video for Power and a fashion show for his brand, Yeezy.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West leave K.West’s Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord – Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 1, 2020, in Paris, France. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (2012-2021)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s love story began long before the pair publicly confirmed their relationship in 2012. It was rumored that the estranged couple were allegedly hooking up while West was still dating Amber Rose and Kardashian was still with Reggie Bush.

West and the video vixen dated from 2008 to 2010 and Kardashian dated the former football player from 2007 to 2009. Following West’s split with Rose, he began dating Kardashian. A year after West and Kardashian’s union, the reality star gave birth to their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013.

Months later in October 2013, West popped the question. On May 24, 2014, Kardashian and West got married in Florence, Italy. More than a year following their wedding, Kardashian revealed that she was expecting the couple’s second child Saint West. Kardashian gave birth to Saint on Dec. 5, 2015.

The pair’s younger children 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm West would be welcomed via surrogate in 2018, 2019, respectively, following Kardashian’s difficult pregnancies.

Kim Filed for Divorce

Following their children’s birth, it appeared that West and Kardashian had it all until the reality star filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

West and Kardashian, who first met in 2003 on the set of Brandy’s video for her hit single “Talk About Our Love,” have yet to finalize their divorce.

Selita Ebanks and Kanye West wrap Christmas presents for the New Yorkers for Children Wrap to Rap benefit at The Ainsworth on November 30, 2010 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/ Getty Contributor)

Kanye West and Selita Ebanks (2010)

Kanye West and Selita Ebanks were reportedly linked together after the former Victoria’s Secret model starred in his “Runaway” video in 2010. Although it was alleged that the pair were hooking up for months following the shoot, neither party confirmed the rumors.

Despite staying mum on their alleged romance, West and Ebanks were spotted at the US Open and Paris Fashion Week in September and October of that same year. Prior to Ebanks, West was rumored to have had a brief fling with model Chanel Iman, which she denied.

Amber Rose. (Photo: @amberrose/Instagram)

Kanye West and Amber Rose (2008-2010)

Amber Rose and Kanye West dated in 2008 after meeting that same year following the model’s appearance in Ludacris’ “What Them Girls Like” video featuring Chris Brown and Sean Garrett.

During a 2012 interview with The Post, Rose admitted West called her on her and convinced her to fly to Los Angeles and shoot a video for his song “Robocop.” Rose claimed that although “Robocop’s” video was never released, she and West remain friends.

The rapper dated Rose after she revealed he expressed interest in her and didn’t judge her past as an exotic dancer.

Amber Breaks Up with Kanye

Rose has since shared that the pair split because of West’s infidelity. Aside from accusing West of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian, Rose also claimed there were multiple women in the picture.

One year following her breakup from West, Rose went on to date rapper Wiz Khalifa. The two would marry in 2013 and welcome a son. The pair split in 2014. Rose claimed Wiz Khalifa cheated on her. Their divorce was later finalized in 2016. Following Rose’s divorce, she dated 21 Savage and Alexander “AE” Edwards, with whom she shares a son.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Sessilee Lopez attends the event to announce “RAW for the Oceans”, a long-term collaboration between Bionic Yarn and G-Star turning ocean plastic into Denim, curated by Pharrell Williams, at American Museum of Natural History on February 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for G-Star)

Kanye West and Sessilee Lopez (2008)

Rumors swirled that Kanye West began dating model Sessilee Lopez after the model starred in his 2008 “Flashing Lights” music video.

It is unclear how Lopez and the Chicago native sparked dating rumors, but the model would confirm to news publication The YBF that she and West are only friends and she is attracted to what he thinks.

Kanye West and Brooke Crittenden during Kanye West and Hennessy Paradis Celebrate the Release of his New CD “Late Registration” at The Foundry in Queens, New York, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

Kanye West and Brooke Crittendon (2004-2006)

Kanye West began a two-year romance with actress Brooke Crittendon. The “Harlem Heights” star dated the rapper shortly after his split from Alexis Phifer in 2004.

Despite making a public appearance at the 2006 Grammys in June 2006, West and Crittendon’s relationship would be over.

No details regarding West and Crittendon’s break up have been released, but it was reported that the rapper proposed to Phifer soon after their split.

Kanye West and Alexis Phifer attend the John Galliano fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2008 held at the Grande Halle de la Vilette on March 1, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Kanye West and Alexis Phifer (2002-2008)

Kanye West and fashion designer Alexis Phifer first met in 2002, years before his “College Dropout” album topped the charts and made him a household name.

Although details about the exact timeline of when the pair started dating are limited, West and Phifer would have an on-and-off relationship for six years. The rapper dated Phifer in 2002 and broke up in 2004. West would date Harlem Heights star Brooke Crittendon during their split until 2006.

In 2006, West and Phifer reunited and would later get engaged. The couple’s bliss would be short-lived following the passing of West’s mother, Donda West, on Nov. 10, 2007. According to People magazine, Donda’s cause of death was determined to be heart disease and “multiple post-operative factors” after undergoing plastic surgery.

Phifer and West’s relationship would end in 2008.