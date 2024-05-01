‘I’m Not a Negligent Mother’: Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Says She Wouldn’t Tolerate Her Kids Calling Another Woman Mom In Resurfaced Clip

Torrei Hart says she puts her foot down when it comes to another woman calling her children, “Mom.” The ex-wife of Kevin Hart has a daughter and son both born during their eight-year marriage.

Hart was a guest on an episode of “The Culture Club” talk show, currently airing on Destah, alongside Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, as well as family therapist Dr. Makungu M. Akinyela. In a resurfaced clip from the December 2021 discussion about co-parenting, the 46-year-old mother revealed her co-parenting arrangement with the “Fatherhood” star.

Torrei Hart explains the reason why she won’t tolerate her children calling another woman “Mom” during an episode of “The Culture Club” talk show. (Photo: Atlanta Black Star)

Hart married the “Ride Along” actor in 2003 after meeting him two years earlier at college in Philadelphia. The former couple had their daughter, 19-year-old Heaven, and their son, 16-year-old Hendrix, before divorcing in 2011 because of the “Get Hard” actor’s cheating. Kevin later remarried and has two more children, a 6-year-old son, Kenzo,, and a daughter, Kaori, who is 3, with current wife Eniko.

On the series once hosted by Claudia Jordan and Osei Kweku, Hart was asked how she would feel about her children calling someone else mom. The comedienne replied, “My kids better not call nobody else ‘Mom.'”

Jordan interjected to say, “Oh, I felt that when you said that!”

“They know better,” Hart continued. “I’m sorry, but no. They know I birthed you, and I’m not a negligent mother. You don’t need to call nobody else mother, and they understand that. Now, that’s where I do put my foot down.”

Hart also cleared up a rumor circulating that she didn’t have custody of her kids, revealing that she has custody of her children 60 percent of the time while Hart has them for 40 percent.

“Can I also put this out? ‘Cause there’s this misconception that I don’t have custody of my kids for whatever reason,” said Hart about their flexible arrangement. “I have my kids every other weekend when I’m supposed to have them and every other week when I’m supposed to have them. Or I might have them for a month, or I might have them for two months.”

Foster, who was also accused of losing custody of her kids, clarified “that’s not the case,” but said Usher was awarded primary custody.

The former couple were married in 2007 and had two sons, 15-year-old Naviyd Ely and 16-year-old Usher Raymond V, before they divorced in 2009. Foster explained that Usher was always the primary decision-maker, and that hasn’t changed.

Torrei has been adamant about not changing her last name due to their children and hard work she put in helping her ex-husband ascend in the entertainment industry during his early years. She helped Kevin write jokes and served as the inspiration for much of his early material in comedy specials.

Against others’ judgment, she later joined Katt Williams on tour and also performed at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Torrei joked about the end of her marriage during the April 5 show. “That little n—ga did not leave me, all right? He escaped,” joked Hart to a large crowd. “It’s a big f—king difference, OK? Do y’all know how hard it is to recapture a leprechaun?”