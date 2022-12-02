50 Cent’s love life is almost as time-consuming as his busy career. The mogul, real name Curtis James Jackson III, has had quite the dating history since he launched his very successful rap career in the early 2000s.

From popular socialites such as Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton to entertainment industry faves like Elise Neal, Vivica A. Fox, and Chelsea handler, to who 50 Cent is dating now.

50 Cent. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

Who Is He Currently Linked To?

50 Cent and Cuban Link. Photo:@_cuban_link/Instagram

50 Cent’s leading lady of the past three years is influencer Jamira Haines, also know as Cuban Link to her millions of followers. The couple reportedly met in 2019 and have seemingly been going strong ever since.

50 Cent’s Dating Criteria

In a 2019 interview with Access, he said he likes a woman who has “her own direction, her own ideas, ’cause I like to be able to listen to what she’s actually doing.”

A Look Back at 50 Cent’s Dating History:

Nia Long. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

Caught Lusting for Nia Long (2019)

The actress was the target of his attention when he commented, “I like this picture lol,” on one of her cleavage-baring photos. Fans thought he was shooting his shot, but ultimately nothing came from the playful online banter.

Tatted Up Holly. (Photo: @tatted.up.holly/Instagram)

Tatted Up Holly (2013-2015)

Stephanie Marrero, known as Tatted Up Holly, was a popular video girl. She reportedly appeared met 50 when she starred in his video for “Smoke.” Like her name suggests, Holly’s body is covered with tattoo artwork. When times were good, she was photographed out with 50, and he publicly gushed about her being a good person.

Daphne Joy. (Photo: @daphnejoy/Instagram)

Daphne Joy (2011-2012)

Prior to “Cuban Link,” 50 Cent was in a relationship with model Daphne Joy. The two dated for two years. Joy and the rapper’s tumultuous relationship — which includes domestic abuse claims — recently played out on Instagram, where she addressed 50 Cent’s jokes about her rumored romance with Diddy.

Chelsea Handler. Photo: chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler Gushes Over 50 (2010)

The former E! late-night television host spilled the beans on her short-lived romantic tryst when she shared a photo of her and 50 in bed together. They are rumored to have connected after the rapper appeared as a guest on her show, “Chelsea Lately.” In the past, Handler has referred to the “In Da Club” emcee as one of her favorite exes, and for years, they remained good friends.

Ciara. Photo: Ciara/Instagram

Ciara (2007-2010)

The two in-demand artists had an on and off again relationship for three years. While they obviously collaborated in their personal lives, the duo also made a radio hit together. 50 not only appeared in the video for “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” as Ciara’s beau, but he also dropped a verse too.

In 2012, the American singer opened up about what led the former couple’s breakup. “He’s obviously far from afraid of anything that he can control. But at the same time — him being not afraid of anything in that way — the one thing he is afraid of is love. And with that being said, in a sense, he’s afraid of me,” she told comedian-radio host Rickey Smiley.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 31: Kim Kardashian West attends KKWxMario Dinner at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills on March 31, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian (2008)

The American media personality was linked to 50 after they snapped a photo together at the MTV Australia Video Music Awards. In an interview, he claimed they never had a sexual relationship.

Paris Hilton. (Photo: @parishilton/Instagram)

Paris Hilton (2008)

Rumors about the socialite and 50 hooking up began after she was reportedly spotted getting cozy with him at the release party for his album “Curtis” and at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jessica White. (Photo: @iamjypsywhite/Instagram)

Jessica White (2007)

The G-Unit frontman was linked to the model after being spotted together at several events. They reportedly hooked up in June of that year but were never officially considered an item.

Elise Neal. (Photo: @eliseneal/Instagram)

Elise Neal Puts an End to Relationship Speculation (2007)

The actress confirmed she and Curtis Jackson met on the set of his video “Follow Me.” Their chemistry continued to flow for months after leaving the video set.

Olivia Longott. (Photo: @only1olivia/Instagram)

Olivia Longott Addresses Dating Rumors (2004-2007)

For four years, rumors circulated that 50 Cent dated his protégé Olivia. The singer was signed to G-Unit in 2004 and is featured on the rapper’s 2005 hit record “Candy Shop.” She confirmed that she and the rapper were attracted to each other, but said they never mixed business with pleasure.

In her memoir, “Release Me: My Life, My Words,” she claimed the hip-hop artist told her, “We can never cross that line..I have a lot of respect for you, so I wouldn’t even do you like that.”

Joy Bryant. (Photo: @joybeezy/Instagram)

Joy Bryant (2005-2006)

Joy Bryant met the hip-hop juggernaut when she worked with him on the film “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” In the movie she played his love interest Charlene. According to numerous reports, their on-screen chemistry was just as undeniable when production wrapped. But the romance eventually fizzled out.

Vivica A. Fox. (Photo: @msvfox/Instagram)

Vivica A. Fox (2003)

The “21 Questions” rapper was also involved with Vivica A. Fox for a brief moment in 2003. Despite dating two decades ago, their failed relationship has remained a talking point throughout the years.

To fans’ surprise, 50 has previously admitted that he considered proposing to the “Independence Day” actress, but the public’s interest in their relationship ultimately destroyed their connection before things made it to the next level.

“It got so uncomfortable with everybody else. When you gettin’ pushed and pulled in different directions, without it even being her decision. Her publicist would say, ‘Do this,’ this person [would say] ‘Do this.’ And then you go, ‘All right, this is not the right thing,’” he told radio host Kris Kaylin.

Meagan Good. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram)

Meagan Good (2002-2003)

Meagan Good was the “it girl” of the early 2000s and the apple of 50’s desires for a brief moment in time. She starred as his leading lady in his video for “21 Questions” and as his love interest in real life. However, his bad boy persona didn’t quite match up with Good’s girl-next-door image she was known for.

In an interview for VLADTV, Good addressed why their relationship ended: “I didn’t want anything from him, I’m not that type of person. I’ve always made my own money, I’ve always taken care of myself, I’ve always taken care of my family. So for me, it was about protecting myself because if people couldn’t see the relationship for what it was, they would label me a certain way So I just kept it under the radar and the fact that people found out 10 years later, I’m like, I was like 21.”

Shaniqua Tompkins. (Photo: @shaniqua_tompkins/Instagram)

Shaniqua Tompkins (1994-2008)

Shaniqua Tompkins dated the Grammy Award-winning artist years before he became one of the biggest rappers in mainstream music. Tompkins has previously described the start of their relationship as a “whirlwind” romance.

When their relationship soured, Tompkins sued the rapper for $50 million and sparked a nasty custody battle over their only child together. The Queens lyricist eventually settled on allowing the courts to decide how much of a financial contribution he was required to make in his child’s life. But by that point his relationship with their son, Marquise, was destroyed.

In 2018, Tompkins attempted to make a name for herself in the reality TV realm, but her ex quickly shot down any chance she had at doing so. “Get a fking job! I own your life rights reality TV is a no go. l don’t know what to tell you, oh go shake your new fake a over at club Angels,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. She hit back at his power move by claiming he actually did not have that level of authority over her life, still, the show never came to fruition, and the two have continued to have internet scuffles every so often.

50 cent and his son Marquise Jackson (left photo). 50 Cent and his son Sire Jackson (right photo). (Photos: @199viq/Instagram, @50cent/Instagram)

50 Cent’s Children

The “Den of Thieves” and his ex Daphne Joy share one child, a son named Sire Jackson. When it comes to his youngest son, 50 has plenty of love and adoration to share with the world. In October, he and the 10-year-old took a father-son trip abroad. On social media, the proud dad shared photos of him and Sire as they boarded a private jet that was destined for Milan, Italy.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, also has an estranged older son, Marquise Jackson, with his former girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins. Like his father, Marquise has used Instagram to take shots at their nonexistent relationship and past issues. The 50 Cent look-alike posted a childhood photo of himself with 50 that sparked a flurry of headlines and social media banter.

More Children in the Future?

Two years ago, his girlfriend Jamira hinted that she may be interested in having children with the rapper. Overly eager fans have had the Instagram model on bump patrol ever since.