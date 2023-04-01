‘Aww He’s Still Watching Your Every Move’: 50 Cent Calls Out Ex Vivica A. Fox for Directing ‘BMF’ Movie After He Wraps Season 2 of His Series, Vivica Responds

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox are continuing to entertain fans by taking jabs at each other on social media.

Twenty years have passed since the rapper and actress dated, yet they have continued to remain a hot topic among fans. This time around, the two stars are making headlines over Fox’s latest project, “The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.”

The movie was greenlit by BET in early March, during the same time 50 wrapped season 2 of his popular “BMF” series on Starz.

Fox has signed on as the director for the project that will tell Welch’s story from her teen years to being targeted by federal prosecutors for her connection to the Detroit crime organization founded by brothers Terry and Meech Flenory, and her ultimately finding redemption.

As most people are aware, 50 is one of the masterminds behind the successful Starz series “BMF,” which showcases the sensationalized rise of the Black Mafia Family. As far as the “Power” mogul is concerned, Fox’s new gig is yet another way she is remaining tethered to him.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” lyricist called out his ex and told her to change the name of her film.

“This should say 263 not BMF, @southwest263. What the fvck is this man,” 50 wrote. “Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun? and what the fvck is judge Mathis doing in this mix I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL.”

The “Cocktails With Queens” co-host captured an image of her former beau’s remarks before it was deleted and addressed them in a March 31 post.

“TGIF Dawlings! Waking up to my ex @50Cent showing #1STLADYOFBMF support! Don’t worry dawling we got this! We gonna tell @firstladytonesa REAL story! Thanks!” Foxx wrote.

In response to the “Kill Bill” star, fans commented:

“Awwww he’s still watching your every move Queen! Gotta love it!!”

“I mean Auntie let’s be real it is kinda weird to start a project tagging off of his project — you walking into fire surprise you getting burn.”

“The fact that this isn’t new news mean he want that old thang back.”

50 Cent publicly shot his shot at Fox during his acceptance speech at the Soul Train Awards in March 2003. “I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,” he said onstage after receiving the Best New Artist Award.

Shortly after getting in contact with one another, the two began dating. Following their breakup, they had a public years-long feud.

However, Foxx has previously spoken of how generous the rap mogul was during their relationship. The former couple made their first red carpet appearance months later at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

“The main thing that killed the relationship was we just went way too public, way too fast,” Fox told VladTV. “The love that I had for him and still to this day will always like; he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations.”

50 Cent & Vivica A. Fox on the red carpet Pre-Show at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards pic.twitter.com/O6kyNwJeGB — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) May 8, 2020

Fox keeps a relatively private life, so it is unclear if she’s dating anyone at the moment.

However, Fif is currently dating model and aspiring lawyer Jamira Haines also known as Cuban Link, on Instagram. The pair are known for sharing glimpses of their relationship and pranks with fans online.

Online is also where Welch spoke out against her portrayal in 50 Cent’s “BMF” show in February. In his series, the character Markisha Taylor, who is played by La La Anthony, is inspired by Welch. To her displeasure, during season 2, Markisha becomes romantically involved with BMF co-founder Terry Flenory.

“WTF who wrote this part of the Story,” wrote Welch in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Terri 17 I’m 26 years my Husband a king pen but I’m having sex with a 17 year old who’s supposedly still in high school…I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile.”

In a separate post, the entrepreneur took aim at the series for using her real-life story for entertainment without consulting her and making up stories about Terry’s relationship with his brother Meech.

Despite being unhappy with the storyline, Welch said she had no qualms with La La playing her. However, it is evident that she is looking forward to telling her story on her own terms.

50’s “BMF” earned season 3 renewal from Starz, according to Variety. “The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” will begin filming this month.