Messy Rumors Continue to Swirl Around Porsha Williams’ Divorce Process from Simon Guobadia Following Fraud Allegations, Immigration Document Leaks and New Relationship

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is seemingly having one of the nastiest divorces in the Bravo franchise’s history ahead of season 16. From accusations that she leaked her soon-to-be-ex-husband Simon Guobadia’s immigration problems to the public to him parading around in the sun with a new woman, fans are speculating the absolute worst things about the dissolution of this union.

The couple and their teams, unfortunately, are providing social media with the tools to keep them in ugly headlines.

Simon Goubadia and wife Porsha Williams during happier times. (Photo: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

The most recent headline, promoted by Simon, is that the Dish Nation host cannot think for herself. In two recent posts on his Instagram Story, he flat-out alleged that Porsha only wants the divorce because she was put up to it.

He wrote two shocking posts. One said, “If You Are Behind Porsha Filing For Divorce, Please Step Up And Own Her Mental State of Mind! #dumbs**s.”

He corrected himself in the second writing, “If You Are Behind Porsha Filing for Divorce, You Should Own Her Emotional State of Mind. #didnotarrivehereonherownaccord.”

Simon Guobadia Posts Instagram Stories Accusing Someone of Putting Porsha Williams Up to Filing for Divorce. (Photos: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

The Nigerian businessman might be referring to former “RHOA” Claudia Jordan, who appeared in an interview with Baller Alert and alleged that Porsha was the real breadwinner in their marriage.

“She had ‘Dish Nation.’ She had ‘Housewives’ and she was a fan favorite,” said Jordan. “You cannot quit your job for some dude until you know for real, for real, for real, for real where the money is really coming from.”

He made a shady comment under the post, where he also mentioned his ex-wife before Porsha, Falynn Pina. “Abandoned the Falynn bandwagon, and now chasing Porsha’s. Claudia is exhausting,” Simon wrote.

Reality Blurb! reports that sources claim the 59-year-old was “controlling” during their 15-month marriage. The insider said that the breakdown of the marriage was a result of “too much, too soon.”

“It wasn’t enough time to really get to know someone, but Porsha was swept off her feet by Simon,” the person continued, adding, “Friends found Simon controlling, and that was a problem for Porsha, who is so independent. It’s not her style to be told what to do and when to be home.”

While Simon previously admitted that he loves his wife (at least until the divorce is final), he seems to be enjoying himself socially with others. Romance rumors about him and fitness apparel designer and influencer Jenelle Salazar, who goes by Get Bodied by J, have hit the internet.

Earlier this week, Salazar posted a series of Instagram photos of her posing in front of and inside a black Rolls-Royce, prompting questions about the nature of the pair’s relationship. Later, the married man posted photos of a similar car, even showing himself leaning against it.

On Monday, March 11, Simon was captured by fans and bloggers dropping fire emojis under a picture of Salazar, showing her hourglass figure in a bathing suit as she sunbathed.

The similar posts and the social media flirting fueled speculation about their possible relationship.

As if this divorce could not get any messier, one Instagram user @landa_215backup suggested in a post to her 5,991 followers details about Simon and Salazar and floating an accusation that Porsha was the person who shared the information about Simon’s legal and immigration woes.

She said that Simon went to the Jazz in the Gardens concert in Miami over the weekend and brought the fitness guru with him, noting that on Salazar’s Instagram, someone said they knew the “real deal” about the divorce and this budding relationship.

“An IG commenter claims to know the real deal. They posted an unconfirmed claim about Porsha allegedly being the one to leak Simon’s fraud accusations & immigration drama with the U.S. Government. And it was all because Porsha allegedly discovered he was cheating,” the post read.

None of the allegations against Williams have been validated, and she seems to be booked and busy, preparing for the upcoming season of the “RHOA” reality series.

However, she too has taken to social media, possibly answering her husband’s claims that someone is behind her filing for their divorce.

Porsha Williams spreads positivity amid Simon Guobadia’s “living my best life” posts. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram)

Instead of being shady, she seemed to be sharing positivity, writing, “In case no one has told you today … Good Morning. You are special. You deserve the absolute best. You’re doing great. I believe in you.”

As for Simon, he is currently facing a deportation battle after being denied U.S. citizenship due to failing to disclose his criminal past, which includes felony charges for alleged bank and credit card fraud and multiple arrests. He filed a complaint challenging the decision in 2023, but it was dismissed earlier this year.

Yet, he continues to boast about living his “best life” in various posts on his page.