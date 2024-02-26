Simon Guobadia Responds to Porsha Williams’ Divorce Filing as Court Documents Reveal He Allegedly Owes a Private Jet Company Nearly $1 Million 

Days after his wife Porsha Williams filed to a court to begin divorcing her husband of 15 months, he made a public remark regarding how he felt about the reality star.

Porsha Williams’ husband Simon Guobadia faces a deportation threat, according to recent reports that say immigration documents show he is accused of a years-long string of criminal accusations. (Photos: Porsha4real/Instagram.)

Simon Guobadia, the Nigerian-born businessman who reportedly was recently denied citizenship is currently facing deportation due to his criminal history of committing fraud and overstaying his visa. He has now taken to social media to declare that he still loves his wife even through this rocky patch.

“Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final,” Simon posted on his Instagram Stories on Feb. 26.

His post arrived shortly after Williams shared a post on her IG page, which reads, “Thank you for your prayers and support,” paired with a broken red heart emoji and another of praying hands. She concluded the post with, “P.W.,” possibly hinting she’s going back to her maiden name.

Fans inundated the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s post after they shared both responses from Simon and Porsha online, which received prayers, support, and opinions regarding their marriage.

“It saddens me to hear about the divorce. I also think about the vows you both took for better or for worse,” one comment said. “The first test that came against your marriage was a marriage of convenience and not love. Despite all of that what about your children whose lives were blended as a family? No one thinks about how the children are affected in the end. Divorce is easy. Marriage is hard work. I wish you both the best in your lives ahead.”

Simon commented under her remark, “Respect” with prayer hands.

Other people commented, “If immigration finds out your sponsor be it your wife or other has a criminal record. It ain’t gonna fly with immigration.”

He replied with one word also, “yep.”

Another person reminded him of the supposed African proverb, “What water can do to a rock?” to which he answered “Exactly.”

The reality is that water can destroy a rock, wearing it down, which seems to be the case in this marriage for the “Dish Nation” host.

Guobadia appears to be dodging another matter involving a lawsuit from NetJets, the world’s largest private jet company. Court documents filed on Jan. 26 reveal that NetJets accused Simon’s company, Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC, of a contract breach due and failing to make payments after reaching a settlement both parties agreed upon.

The suit claims he has not paid toward the six-figure amount he owes since making a $25,000 payment in September 2023. NetJets is seeking the remaining $814,296. 11, which covered monthly management fees, monthly leasing fees as well as hourly fuel fees.

Y’all kept Hollering What is Porsha going to bring to #RHOA WELP! It’s Deportation, cause baybee Simon was out here scamming and was a criminal in his past life and now they say he might have to get up out of America! #ChileItsAMess #ItsGiving90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Iu73ri811M — SkoolBoi 🤣(His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) February 18, 2024

As previously reported, reports suggest Guobadia is accused of a string of criminal offenses dating back to the 1980s. In the past week, documents have emerged, stating that he initially arrived in the U.S. on a visitor’s visa in 1982 but overstayed his welcome, returning to Nigeria in 1985.

Despite marrying his first wife, Karron English, he was denied citizenship back then. When he returned to the U.S. in 1986, he reportedly overstayed his visa again and faced legal issues, including felony bank and credit card fraud in 1987.

Between 1988 and 1991, he allegedly used a fake identity, leading to deportation in 1992. Despite this, he obtained a green card in 1988. However, subsequent citizenship applications in 2016, 2020, and 2022 were denied due to issues with his temporary resident status.

In 2023, Guobadia filed a complaint challenging the decision, which was rejected in early 2024. Despite his immigration troubles, he appeared unconcerned about possible deportation, as evinced by a post on Instagram on Feb. 20, where he was seen smoking a cigar in a golf cart.

This all seems to have weathered down Porsha’s second marriage. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, who just announced that she would be returning to the show after a three-year hiatus, was first married to Kordell Stewart.

Porsha also reportedly has hired attorney Randall Kessler, the same attorney who handled her divorce from Stewart. The two divorced in March 2013.