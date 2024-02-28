Porsha Drops Simon Guobadia’s Last Name as She Demands Prenup Be Enforced and He Not Destroy Any Financial Records

Days after declaring he would love Porsha Williams until their divorce was final, Simon Guobadia has scrubbed his social media of all signs of his estranged wife.

The Nigerian businessman pulling all of the pictures he once had of the two together off of his Instagram page could possibly indicate that his feelings are changing for the Atlanta socialite — faster than he anticipated.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

Guobadia wiped his page clean of her except for a few posts from 2022 as of Feb. 27, the same day a Page Six report revealed that Porsha demanded in court documents that the Nigerian businessman maintain copies of his “financial records or statements; all income records; all tax records; all expense records; all recordings or evidence reflecting relevant conduct by either party” or risk facing sanctions.

Simon appears to be addressing criticism that he’s “broke” with another post that shows different views of the Rolls Royce Spectre 2024, an electric automobile priced at $422,750.

As for Porsha, she still has a few posts featuring Simon, including last week’s “ride or die” post and other family moments from their wedding. But she removed Guobadia as her last name on her page and changed it back to her maiden name, Williams, the following day.

This will be important to establish boundaries around money when the divorce is complete, particularly since Simon’s unscrupulous business practices and problems with immigration have come to public attention.

The documents state that Simon is “not to destroy, conceal, or alter” any files that might pertain to his business or personal finances as the 42-year-old seeks to have a judge enforce their prenuptial agreement entered on Nov. 17, 2022.

“Wife requests that said Prenuptial Agreement be enforced by this Court and be made a part of this Court’s Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce,” according to the court documents.

Porsha and Simon with a message. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/GedwoDEAX5 — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) February 25, 2024

In addition to enforcing the prenuptial agreement, Porsha asked that her soon-to-be ex-husband pay her legal fees.

Her lawyer, Randall Kessler, said she is “hopeful” that she and Simon will come to an agreement regarding their divorce arrangements soon, but it is clear that they are “living in a bona fide state of separation” and their union is “irretrievably broken.”

Kessler also adds that according to his client, there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Porsha and Simon have been married for 15 months and have no children together. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has a daughter, Pilar, with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, the co-owner of “The Original Hot Dog Factory” in Atlanta. Recently, fans thought he was poking fun at his ex’s failed marriage by posting a picture of his daughter playing with stacks of currency.

Alimony from Simon. Child support from Dennis. Porsha playing chess NOT checkers 🙌 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/1eWVBCu33C — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 23, 2024

McKinley denied that that was the case but was sure to note that while her mom and stepfather dispute over money in their pending divorce, his child always will be OK.

Pilar seems to be the only person that Simon still loves nowadays. While there is barely any trace of Porsha on his Instagram, there remains one memory still up from Jan. 20 where the bonus dad and the four-year-old can be seen sharing time in Costa Rica. In one video, he is seen dancing with Pilar and smiling from ear to ear.

Indeed, these are happier times and no word on what is next for all parties.

Porsha recently revealed that she will be returning to the “RHOA” franchise for season 16. Filming has reportedly not begun yet, therefore it’s unclear how this will play out for the viewers to see.