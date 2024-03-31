Porsha Williams’ Attorney Slams Simon Guobadia for ‘Superfluous Media Antics’ Amid Divorce as He Pushes to Stop ‘RHOA’ Filming at Their Marital Home

Reality star Porsha Williams and her attorney are fighting back against “superfluous media antics” from her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

The two have gone back and forth for weeks making a series of rash allegations about each other, including accusations of lying, cheating and now “blackmail” as noted in court documents. Williams has also accused the Nigerian businessman of violating their prenuptial agreement that was signed two weeks before they married in November 2022.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star alleges that Guobadia has unlawfully barred her from accessing the marital residence they once shared with her daughter, Pilar, and her belongings in retaliation for her decision to file for divorce in February 2024.

Her attorney, Randall M. Kessler, shared a statement with Page Six, stating, “Our client, Porsha Williams, is making a conscious effort not to respond to every superfluous document Simon Iyore Guobadia, aka, Iyore Guobadia, releases to the press, instead, we will rely on the document his attorney prepared before they were married, which was agreed upon and signed by both parties.”

He continued, “Her legal position is straightforward, and she trusts that the court will review the pleadings and relevant law to handle this matter in court, not via the media. Mr. Guobadia’s decision to repeatedly distribute his legal filings and letters to press prior to sending us a copy as is standard protocol, should be a matter for the court to deal with and we are asking the court to do so.”

Porsha has accused Simon of “attempting to push a false narrative that even minimally suggests that Wife returned to the marital residence with any nefarious intentions.” She said her former lover changed the locks on their Atlanta residence to stop her from accessing “her home, seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him,” according to RadarOnline.

Documents reveal a request for Guobadia to vacate the property by March 22, and that his team was seeking an extension until March 31, which was denied.

Guobadia, 59, claims a day before the deadline, an incident involving Williams, her mother, another relative, and an “armed gunman” at the property.

A day before the deadline on March 21, Guoobadia allegedly disabled Williams’ “access to the gate of the Marital Residence, and court papers reveal his “erratic behavior,” including noting that the garage code was also changed, leaving Porsha and her minor child “displaced.”

yall just read the headlines.



But GET INTO the details of Porsha Williams’s Pre-Nup.



She gets exclusive rights to the marital residence in the divorce as per the prenup. Simon changed the locks. It’s giving illegal eviction. pic.twitter.com/FYj5aq7ywS — THEE Victim and Villain. (@AsToldByCarl) March 26, 2024

Williams’ legal team is urging the courts to uphold the terms of the prenuptial agreement, including a request that she regain access to the Dunwoody Road property Simon bought “solely from his personal funds” before the marriage.

Guobadia claims she abandoned the home after the divorce filing and accused her of forcibly entering their home with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend to tamper with security cameras and “evidence and items” inside the residence.

But Williams’ attorney claims she was there for another reason.

Kessler stated in docs, “Wife has returned to the residence on various occasions to retrieve various personal items belonging to Wife and her minor child, as well as to secure various items, after learning that Husband had at least three women in the marital residence on different evenings.”

Simon also alleged that on Monday, March 25, when the “Porsha Family Matters” star brought “an armed gunman” to the residence, he called the police to “maintain the peace.” No arrests were made, but she has returned four other times since.

Following the filing, Guobadia began traveling and left to visit countries like Dubai and others, making it unclear whether he was present when Williams showed up to the marital home.

“Wife took calculated steps to marry Husband only to subsequently divorce him just 14 months later in order to intentionally trigger the provisions of the parties’ prenuptial agreement, for her personal financial gain and greed,” Guobadia’s attorneys said in a legal filing this week.

The unfolding drama of their divorce is anticipated to feature prominently in the upcoming season of “RHOA,” especially given Williams’ renewed role on the Bravo series that thrives on drama.

“During the pendency of this divorce, Wife has also sent communications directly to Husband wherein Wife seeks to blackmail Husband indicating that she will disseminate information to the media about Respondent,” Guobadia’s attorneys told the court.

According to documents, Guobadia also filed a cease-and-desist to halt any filming for the upcoming season with Porsha as a returning cast member. He also requested an order of protection to prevent her from contacting him or his family and requested that Williams preserve text message exchanges with a man named Kelvin Owusu-Ansah, a Ghanaian soccer commentator.

Similar requests were made to retain correspondence between Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, and fellow Bravo star Karen McKinney.

In a since-deleted post, she threatened to expose her estranged husband’s web of “lies” following discourse about his immigration status which has been jeopardized due to fraud allegations and his criminal past.