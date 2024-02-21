Porsha Williams’ Real-Life ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ Story Exposed as Report Claims Husband Simon Guobadia Could Face Deportation Due to Criminal Past

A week after announcing her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” return, the makings of a potential must-see storyline have leaked online regarding Porsha Williams’ marriage to Simon Guobadia. The returning cast mate announced that “Porsha Guobadia is in the building” in a Feb. 14 Instagram post.

Additionally, in a statement to the media, she said, “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!” The mother of one was on the franchise for nine seasons before exiting the show in 2021 shortly after her controversial relationship with the Nigerian businessman began.

Porsha Williams’ husband Simon Guobadia faces possible deportation threat, according to reports this week. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram)

New reports now claim that her reintroduction to viewers for season 16 comes on the heels of her husband facing a deportation threat after being denied U.S. citizenship. Below is a timeline of Simon’s purported domestic scheme, all taken from purported court documents obtained by AllAbouttheTea.com:

1982: He arrived in the country for the first time on a six-month visitor’s visa.

1985: He married his first wife in an alleged attempt to gain citizenship through an adjustment of status application after overstaying his visa. It was denied by the Immigration and Naturalization Service due to speculation that his marriage was a ploy to stay in the country, according to the woman he married. He then voluntarily returned to Nigeria.

1986: He returned to the U.S. on a visitor’s visa and again failed to leave at its six-month expiration date.

1987: He was arrested for alleged bank and credit card fraud. He pleaded guilty to felony charges.

1988: He is accused of failing to disclose his criminal past and using a fake identity on a temporary resident pass through the INS’ Special Agricultural Worker program.

Not Porsha’s announced her return to #RHOA and now Simon’s criminal history is on front row. They trynna get folks engaged and ready to tune in for this season. pic.twitter.com/da2qA2i38I — Scuba Gooding Jr. (@SylviaMphofe) February 18, 2024

1989: He was arrested for alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle.

1990: He was arrested for fraud, triggering the INS to begin deportation proceedings.

1991: He is accused of committing credit card fraud.

1992: He was deported but received a green card via the approval of his 1988 application.

2016: He applied for naturalization using his alias but was reportedly denied because “his temporary resident status was unlawfully granted.”

2020: He applies for naturalization again but is denied, noted Nigerian media outlet THEWILL newspaper. The Immigration Court’s decision was based on his not being “lawfully admitted for permanent residence” under his alias and that “disqualifying criminal inadmissibility that was willfully concealed.”

@imnotalawyerbut Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams’ husband, has been denied his request for naturalization based on fraud, using a fake identity and lying abouy his criminal record on his application 😳 chile. Bring on RHOA Join my Patreon for access to docs used in my videos ♬ original sound – I’m Not A Lawyer But

2022: A court hearing regarding his citizenship application is held. Again, he is denied permanent residency.

2023: He files a complaint challenging the decision, which was ultimately dismissed this year, 2024, because of his criminal record.

Williams, who was previously married to ex-NFL player Kordell Stewart for two years before their 2013 divorce, has been with the Simon & Company founder since 2021. They met during season 13, though, at the time, he was married to “friend of the show” Falynn Guobadia, and she was with her then-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares a daughter named Pilar Jhena’ McKinley.

Williams has adamantly denied being a home wrecker and insists their relationship did not intercept with the timeline of his marriage to Faylnn. Simon had filed for divorce twice in 2021, once in January, although he withdrew his complaint and again in February.

His engagement to Williams was announced in May 2021 and they tied the knot in November 2022. “RHOA” fans suspect the immigration scandal is her ticket back on the reality series following Kandi Burruss’ exit after 14 seasons.

“Not Porsha’s announced her return to #RHOA and now Simon’s criminal history is on front row. They trynna get folks engaged and ready to tune in for this season,” read one tweet about the matter.

Another X user wrote, “Porsha had to have known this news about Simon was coming out. I wonder if that’s why she wanted the bigger contract. She said RHOA/Bravo is gonna pay for this story, and as my friend said, she also gets a safety net in case she has to get out of the marriage! Get that money!”

It is unclear if Williams knew about her husband’s criminal past or citizenship struggles prior to exchanging vows. This case of “Who TF Did I Marry?” comes on the heels of the internet reeling from an Atlanta-area woman’s tale of marrying a man she barely knew who lied about his true identity and past.