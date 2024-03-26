Simon Guobadia Demands Restraining Order Against Porsha Williams, Claims She Brought ‘Gunman’ to Marital Home After Abandoning It In Court Docs

Porsha Williams, 42, of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” might be in some legal trouble, after allegedly bringing a gunman to the home she once shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, who is battling his own legal issues.

According to legal documents reportedly filed by Guobadia, Williams brought the man to their marital home last week on Thursday, March 21, and again on March 24. As a result, the Nigerian businessman is hoping that a judge will issue a restraining order against his wife.

The documents reportedly state that Williams had “third parties” to call and harass Guobadia and others connected to the two “in an effort to force them out.”

Court docs reveal Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, alleged that she brought “gunman” to the marital home they shared with their children from separate relationships. (Photos: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Also alleged in the filing is that the “Dish Nation” host, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend made a “forcible entry” into the marital home to disassemble security cameras and “tampered with items and evidence.”

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” the documents state, according to Page Six, adding, “[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

Williams and Guobadia have been making headlines weekly since the reality star filed for divorce in February. The separation has been contentious with both of them taking potshots at each other online. Social media users reviewed the fraud and cheating allegations from both sides, and many seemed to side with Williams.

“She prob brought a gunman to get her stuff cause he seems like the type that will lock someone out- she like Humm NO SIR we coming to get my stuff,” one person wrote on The Shade Room’s Instagram.

“If a woman brings a goon to the house for protection then there must be a threat in the house,” one comment read.

Another wrote, “Simon is an old seasoned playa, Porsha better be careful because he knows how to make her look like the crazy one. This is what he does.”

Some people suggested that the “gunman” was actually her personal security detail, floating theories that Guobadia might be “holding her s—t hostage since she filed for divorce.”

Williams has removed Guobadia’s last name from her bio on Instagram and removed nearly every post with him with the exception of a promotional paid ad. She appears to be keeping herself busy with a trip to L.A. with her bestie, Shamea Morton, and regular outings with her daughter, Pilar, who just turned 5 years old.

As Guobadia, he seems to be on tour after paying visits to Miami, Dubai and Panama in the past few weeks.

One IG user observed Williams and her conduct since the filing, juxtaposing it with the way her estranged partner is behaving, saying, “Y’all noticed Porsha been very quiet through the entire ordeal meanwhile Mr Florida Evens doing the most. He’s definitely the problem.”

The former couple were married for nearly 15 months when Williams filed for divorce on Feb. 22, just three days before their 15-month anniversary.

Many thought the divorce was connected to some of Guobadia’s legal issues including potential deportation stemming from multiple failed attempts at naturalization due to a criminal history involving fraud and overstaying visitor visas. He has lived in America for 42 years, and, as of publishing, his citizenship status remains uncertain.