Porsha’s Husband Simon Guobadia Caught Lusting Over Fitness Influencer’s Bikini Pics After Fans Spot His Rolls Royce In Date Night Pics

Could Simon Guobadia already have a new love interest in his life? Hawk-eyed social media users certainly think that is the case, despite the businessman being weeks into a separation from his wife, Porsha Williams.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fan favorite has been noticeably absent from her husband’s Instagram posts, and vice versa, since she filed for divorce in mid-February after 15 months of marriage. The eyebrow-raising move came just one week after multiple reports exposed Simon’s criminal past, which includes multiple incidents of fraud like using a false Social Security number and aliases, which has prevented him from gaining U.S. citizenship.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans think Simon Guobadia (right) is quietly dating Atlanta fitness influencer Jenelle Salazar (left) amid his estrangement from Porsha Williams. (Photos: @getbodiedbyj/Instagram, @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

Now without his Georgia peach in the picture, it seems as though he has, at the very least, befriended popular Instagram fitness influencer Jenelle Salazar, most commonly known in digital spaces as Get Bodied by J. The two follow each other on the social platform, and as of recently, they may have been linked in the most unsuspecting of ways: by a car. Specifically, Simon’s black Rolls-Royce that he frequently showcases in his posts.

On International Women’s Day, March 8, Salazar shared a collage of selfies, three of which showed her smiling while leaning on the luxury vehicle and two others that showed her seated on the passenger side.

“That RR looks real familiar,” commented one person. Another person’s response to the subtle inquiry read, “it’s Simons.” Someone else tagged the Nigerian immigrant in their comment that stated, “So this her. I see the seats just like yours. Girl I don’t blame you!! Let me send this to Porsche.” Salazar liked every comment left on her post.

When The Neighborhood Talk linked the car in her photos to the one Simon owns, the banter about their rumored connection became more apparent for those who believed the narrative. The fact that the fitness entrepreneur liked several of his recent posts only made the speculation easier to perceive as reality.

Another outlet caught Simon lusting over the fitness woman’s recent bikini photo, where he dropped several fire emojis. “Damn I look good,” she replied.

Porsha has finally UNFOLLOWED Simon Guobadia on Instagram. Simon unfollowed first and started posting erratically 🤣 i guess the separation is bitter!

…#realhousewivesofatlanta #bravotv #PorshaWilliams #RHOA #RealityTV pic.twitter.com/jbOlmuYsq3 — Real Housewives Chat (@rosachats) March 12, 2024

“Listen…the same way Porsha hopped her trifling, gold digging behind in his DMs, is the same way other broads will do the same,” wrote one user. Williams has denied having a hand in Simon’s marriage to ex-wife Falynn Guobadia ending shortly after they appeared on season 13 of “RHOA.”

Her story remains questionable considering they confirmed their relationship before the exes finalized their divorce in 2021. The Go Naked Hair founder announced their engagement shortly after, and they were married in 2022.

“He said he was gonna love her til the divorce was final, guess that was another lie,” wrote an individual who witnessed Simon’s since-deleted Instagram Story from February when he declared his love for Williams as his wife.

A third individual speculated, “They cranking up for the premier of Real Housewives of Atlanta so Porsha can have a solid storyline!”

A week prior to submitting her petition for divorce, Williams revealed she was rejoining “RHOA” for season 16 as Mrs. Guobadia and planned on showing fans her new life. What all her storyline will entail is unknown, but the latest developments certainly make for good drama-filled reality TV.

She went back to using her maiden name and no longer follows her estranged husband on social media and he has removed nearly every post of her and their marriage from his Instagram account. Despite Williams uploading a cryptic post about “telling my truth” amid someone telling lies, she has not alluded to what led her to file for divorce.