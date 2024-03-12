‘If You Keep Telling Lies’: Simon Guobadia Fires Back After Porsha Williams Threatens to Expose His Web of ‘Lies’ Amid Fraud Allegations and Deportation Battle

Reality star Porsha Williams shot some veiled messages on social media and she’s preparing to tell it all amid her recent divorce. Digital decoders believe she is calling her legal husband Simon Guobadia a fraud and possibly implying he has been painting false pictures of his wealth and success.

Porsha Williams still rocking her wedding ring after filing for divorce from Simon Guobadia. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

Since the divorce filing weeks ago, Porsha has slowed down on posting Simon on her page. She has posted images with her daughter, Pilar, mom Diane, and her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, who happens to also be Pilar’s dad at a soccer game with the young child.

She even channeled Tupac in one post by posting a scene featuring Tupac and Leon in the film, “Above the Rim” and in another post, she can still be seen wearing her wedding ring while getting her hair done.

On a now-deleted Instagram Story, Porsha wrote, “If You keep telling Your LIES … I will start speaking my TRUTH.”

Though it is impossible to know what “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is talking about, many think she is pointing to posts he has been making.

Porsha is back filming #RHOA and already getting into mess! pic.twitter.com/iManMUIf6C — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 11, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, Simon posted his day at the golf course, writing, “Back to what I love doing and keeping me healthy. Health is the Real Wealth. @eastsidegolf let’s get back out there.”

The photo collage featured images of him outside of his golf cart and one selfie of him wearing a dad hat with a Black golfer on it. In another post made on Monday, March 11, the accused businessman posted a video of himself and his team on a site visit to a new property.

Over the video, Simon wrote, “Team field trip to our new location to show them the progress and our vision for the space.”

“We are so excited for what is to come for our office team and our drivers!” he continued.

One person in his comment section wrote, “If you don’t stop Porsha said she will speak her truth.”

Some people defended the African reality star, writing, “If he doesn’t stop what? Should he stay off social media? He has not even mentioned her in any of his posts. Let the man breathe.”

Porsha quickly deleted the post, but not before outlets such as The Shade Room were able to capture a screenshot. After they republished the snide remark, Simon jumped in the comment section and wrote, “Can’t wait” with popcorn emojis.

After the post started to gain some traction, some fans of the drama-filled reality show believed this back-and-forth between the two was possibly all fake.

“They laid up together writing this & laughing,” one comment read in part, while another guessed, “2 words. STORY. LINE.”

It has recently been revealed that Porsha will be returning to the “RHOA” franchise for season 16. Reports also stated that filming has not begun yet, leaving people to speculate that her divorce (and the drama around it) is going to be central to her storyline.

In February 2024, the couple that had only been married for 15 months announced that they were ending their union.

Issues about Simon’s finances have been in question, with the Atlanta socialite demanding in court documents that the Nigerian businessman maintain copies of his “financial records or statements; all income records; all tax records; all expense records; all recordings or evidence reflecting relevant conduct by either party” or risk facing sanctions.”

No word on the progress of divorce.