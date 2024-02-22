Porsha Williams’ Husband Simon Guobadia Seemingly Unbothered Amid Fraud Allegations and Deportation Battle as He Celebrates ‘42 Years of Living In America’

The husband of returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has shared an unapologetic Instagram post amidst rumors that the newlywed could be deported.

Simon Guobadia was reportedly denied permanent residency in the United States due to a criminal record and is currently appealing the decision, according to court documents as previously reported. The news comes with a staggering series of allegations against Guobadia and just after Williams announced her return to the reality show following a three-year hiatus.

Simon Goubadia and Porsha Williams. (Photo: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

The Nigerian businessman reportedly came to the U.S. on a six-month visitor’s visa in 1982 but returned to Nigeria in 1985 after overstaying the visa. Guobadia was denied citizenship after marrying his first wife, Karron English, according to recent revelations. He came back to the U.S. in 1986 on another six-month visa but again failed to return home after the visa expired. Reports also claim he pleaded guilty in 1987 after he was arrested for felony bank and credit card fraud.

Between 1988 and 1991, Guobadia allegedly using a fake identity on his temporary resident pass-through and failing to disclose his criminal past on immigration documents. He was also allegedly arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit card fraud, resulting in his deportation in 1992.

However, his 1988 application was approved and Guobadia was issued a green card. He returned to the U.S. and applied for citizenship again in 2016, but he was denied because “his temporary resident status was unlawfully granted,” the court documents purportedly say.

In 2020 and 2022, Guobadia was denied again. He filed a complaint to challenge the decision in 2023, but it was denied in early 2024. Despite his immigration drama, Guobadia seemed unfazed about his possible deportation in a post shared on Instagram on Feb. 20. The post featured Guobadia seated in a golf cart smoking a cigar.

“Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life,” he wrote on Feb. 20 “You are winning. #42yearsLivinginAmerica.”

One fan replied, “If unbothered was a person! Great sense of humor.”

Porsha and Simon were married in 2022 following the 59-year-old’s divorce from Falynn Guobadia, Williams’ co-star on “RHOA.” The couple’s relationship caused a scandal that played out on the reality show due to many speculating about the timing of when he and Porsha began dating.

One of the reasons why I didn't want Porsha to return to #RHOA 😭😭😭 now they already digging dirt on Simon.. ohhhh they handing those guuurls a storyline on a silver Platter😭😭😭.. pic.twitter.com/dBLuRZKgDD — 나는 가치가있다 🤍 (@Mchitheka1) February 18, 2024

It’s unclear if the 42-year-old knew about her husband’s history before their nuptials. But fans are anticipating season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be interesting given Guobadia’s immigration issues.