Get a Look at Ciara and Russell Wilson’s 9-Pound Baby Girl Amora: ‘What a Beautiful Family’

It was the year of expansion for singer Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson as the couple recently welcomed their second daughter.

The two announced the birth of their third child together, Amora Princess Wilson, via various social media platforms on Monday, Dec. 11.

Ciara and Russell Wilson announce the birth of their third child together. (Photo: @dangerrusswilson/Instagram)

Per Cici’s post, their beautiful bundle of joy weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, “We Love You so much!”

Ciara and Wilson’s newborn shares her middle name with her big sister, Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in April 2017. The beloved pair also share a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson, and parent Ciara’s 9-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. The young boy’s biological father is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, better known as popular rapper Future.

After news about their daughter’s arrival made waves, congratulatory messages began pouring in underneath Ciara’s post on Instagram.

Many notable names such as rapper Ludacris, comedian Loni Love, model Winnie Harlow, and more sent well-wishes to the family of six. A few other commenters noted how adorable the young child looks. One person wrote, “Amora! Congratulations! She’s beautiful and blessed!”

There were also a few comments who seemingly found it notable that there were now three girls and three boys in one household. One person penned, “2 Boys & 2 Girls!!!!! Future, Sienna, Win, & Amora!!! OMG Congratulations Russell & Ciara Wilson!!!!! What a Beautiful Beautiful family this is!!! God bless you all!!!”

Hours prior to Ciara’s announcement, she uploaded a carousel of images that featured her three oldest children and Wilson at his game on Sunday as he led the Broncos to a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“3 + 1,” her caption read.

Russell & Ciara Wilson’s beautiful Children!!! 2 Boys & 2 Girls! Future, Sienna, Win, & Amora 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾 This family is so beautiful & blessed!!!! 😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3LvX6tYwjb — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) December 11, 2023

The Grammy winner announced that she and the Denver Broncos quarterback were expecting another child back in August by way of a pregnancy reveal. The shot showed Ciara rocking a one-piece bathing suit in a video as she shows a silhouetted profile of her growing belly.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” she captioned the post. Her message referenced her latest single with Chris Brown titled, “How We Roll.”

Speculation that Ciara and Wilson were expecting their third child together heightened in December 2022 after fans pointed out Ciara’s bump-like profile in a Christmas video shared on her Instagram.

Despite the rumors, both Ciara and Wilson refrained from confirming or denying whether the claims were true. But Wilson did previously confess to being open to having more children with Ciara.

In March 2022, he even begged her to have another baby while she guest hosted “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

At the time, Ciara suggested that she needed “a little” more time before they tried to conceive once again.