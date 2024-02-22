What to Know About the Shocking Dementia Diagnosis Wendy Williams Shares with Bruce Willis

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia.

The talk show maven’s team initially shared that she was being treated for ‘“cognitive issues,” though they released news about her official diagnosis in a press release on Feb. 22. It began by noting Williams’ struggle with Graves’ disease and lymphedema, “as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” likely a reference to the former talk show host’s struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.

According to the press release, the 59-year-old was diagnosed sometime in 2023 by specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. She checked into a facility for alcohol addiction in April of 2023.

Wendy Williams says she’s “broke” in the trailer for her upcoming Lifetime documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Aphasia affects a person’s language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia impacts cognitive functions and behavior. The statement also mentioned that Williams was diagnosed after weighing factors such as her erratic behavior, speculation about her “difficulty understanding financial transactions and the fact that she “began to lose words.”

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD),” says the press release.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the release continued.

“Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis,” the statement added.

Williams’ Symptoms

Williams began to exhibit strange behavior in public after it was announced that her talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show” was being canceled in June 2022. Her bank accounts at Wells Fargo had already been frozen for months in early 2022 after questions about her mental health were raised by her former financial adviser, Lori Schiller. Schiller is also the woman who filed a report claiming that Williams was “of unsound mind,” which led to her being placed under financial guardianship.

At the time, Williams denied she had issues with her mental health. However, fans speculated something was amiss when she was seen in public looking confused and needing assistance. In an upcoming Lifetime documentary about Williams, her driver insists that she sometimes doesn’t even recognize him or her surroundings.

Bruce Willis’ Nonverbal Diagnosis

“Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis was also diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after he began experiencing aphasia symptoms in 2022. The onset of aphasia can be sudden and is sometimes caused by a head injury and stroke, as well as frontotemporal dementia. In 2023 the family revealed Willis’ FTD diagnosis.

According to Dr. Sami Barmada, the associate professor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medicine and director of Michigan Brain Bank, frontotemporal dementia is different than Alzheimer’s disease because it can affect people at a younger age, often under 60.

“Most people, when they think of the word dementia, they think problems with memory and Alzheimer’s disease, but FTD doesn’t really show up as problems with memory,” said Barmada. “It affects how people behave, how they interact with others and how they speak.”

Willis’ symptoms had progressed by 2023, the same year he celebrated his 68th birthday with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their kids. A viral video shows him smiling, talking, and making hand gestures. He appeared to lose his footing at one point as she attempted to blow out the candles in his pie.

“For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” read a statement from the family on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Wow, nice seeing this man, Bruce Willis, on camera for the first time since his dementia diagnosis!!



Prayers for Wendy Williams too. pic.twitter.com/SygZ74Q3Av — Just Kidding😉 (@jokes_kidding) February 22, 2024

His family revealed he was “totally not verbal” by October 2023. Barmada added that progressive aphasia usually begins mild, worsens over time and includes symptoms such as apathy or an unwillingness to talk, changes in personality, depression, a lack of social skills and obsessive behavior.

“Very often you’ll hear people say they just started to act really weird, and they’re not the same person,” Barmada added.

Williams’ Appearance In New Documentary

Williams’ appearance in her upcoming documentary has also raised an alarming amount of questions. In a preview clip of her sitting down with Blac Chyna, someone she once talked about on her talk show, Williams can be seen with no wig while staring with eyes wide as Chyna praised her for being a “kind motherly figure.”

“My real name is Wendy Hunter,” she said referring to her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s last name. “And I’m divorced. He’s got no money …”

Chyna then comes in for a hug as the two embrace, but some fans are left with feelings of sadness and questions about the once iconic host who created the signature “How you doing?” catchphrase.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” said the release. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.” The release also noted that the diagnosis allows Williams to be properly treated.

A two-part documentary about the former radio host, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” will air this weekend and is expected to address Williams’ health issues.

Family members including her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. and her sister Wanda Williams, appear in the trailer for the documentary. Wanda told People magazine prior to the press release that her sister was being treated for cognitive issues in an unknown facility.

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me,” said Wanda. “She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment. We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film.”

Wanda added that Williams seemed healthier than she appeared in the documentary. “I don’t know what is working, but I do know that when she did reach out to me, it was a person who is remarkably different than what we see in that documentary.”

According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, the life expectancy for someone with frontotemporal dementia is seven to 13 years following the diagnosis.

Find out more about Williams over the last two years in “Where is Wendy Williams?” airing on Lifetime on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.