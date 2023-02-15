‘Wendy’s a Lost Soul at the Moment’: Wendy Williams Reportedly Abandoned By Her Friends and Living In Seclusion Following Rehab Stint

Former talk show host Wendy Williams reportedly is living a life of seclusion following her release from rehab. The 58-year-old finished treatment for alcohol abuse in October and reportedly has been living alone in her New York penthouse since.

According to RadarOnline, Williams’ friends have abandoned her, and she only keeps paid staffers around. Sources say her former friends have endured months of her “unhinged behavior” since “The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled last June.

Wendy Williams. (Photo: @thewendyexperiencepodcast/Instagram.)

“All the people who hung on to her when she was on top as a daytime diva have headed for the hills and don’t even answer her phone calls anymore,” a source told the outlet. “Wendy’s a lost soul at the moment, and there are fears if she continues to be ignored and ridiculed, she’ll spiral into her old habits again.”

The outlet also claimed that Williams’ staff tries to keep her clean and sober as she works on launching her podcast, “The Wendy Experience,” which has yet to announce a release date. Sources also claim TV executives have deemed her behavior over the last months as “toxic and unemployable,” noting her absences on “The Wendy Williams Show” and other “embarrassing public episodes.”

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Williams’ podcast is seemingly stalled despite a source saying it was “coming soon.”

“Wendy’s podcast is coming to life and is in its planning stage,” said the source. “Wendy is enthused to get out there and is building a product that is precise and exemplifies her and the needs of her fanbase. All good things take time!”

Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was recently denied a request to have his alimony resumed. The former couple divorced in 2019 following the revelation that he’d fathered a child with another woman during their marriage. Hunter made the request after claiming his alimony payments ended in February 2022, and that he was behind on his bills.

Wendy Watchers: it’s been 4 months since Wendy Williams teased her podcast and we still don’t have a premiere date pic.twitter.com/cUigTdcCI6 — pray4mischa (@pray4mischa) February 14, 2023

Back in November 2022, The Sun also published an interview with her brother Tommy Williams in which he expressed concern for his sister.

“I have no belief that Wendy is doing as well as she was doing when she was down here, in Florida,” he said. “I know there are evil-doers lurking about.”

Tommy went on to say that he believed his sister was going down the wrong path and partying with 25-year-olds. The former radio host was allegedly placed under a conservatorship last May.