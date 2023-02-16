‘She Doesn’t Seem Like Herself’: Wendy Williams’ Fans Are Even More Concerned After Former Talk Show Host Appears at NYFW

Wendy Williams was recently spotted in New York for New York Fashion Week 2023. A video of the American media personality and former talk show was captured by the record label @Shaoliiin.ent on Instagram.

In their recording, Williams can be seen rocking an excessively large pink fur coat over a black sweatsuit set and a black baseball cap.

Wendy Williams. (Photo: @thewendyexperience/Instagram.)

Williams was accompanied by her bodyguard who held her hand, lifted up her coat, and made sure she made it into their designated building safely.

Recently it was reported by RadarOnline that Williams had been living a very “secluded” life since being released from rehab in October 2022. Apparently, all of the actress’s friends “abandoned” her and the only company she has around are paid staff members.

As the host walks past a crowd of fans and paparazzi, viewers can hear an array of praise coming from people behind the camera.

Just as the 58-year-old reached her destination, viewers can hear a chorus of “Yasss, Wendy,” from two people, followed by an impersonation of Williams’ iconic line “how ya’ doin’?”

The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video onto their Instagram page, where fans expressed their concern for Williams’ health despite her making a public appearance outside.

“She looks out of it… I miss her hope she’s doing better”



“Looks like some mental decline. She doesn’t seem herself. Hope she is being well taken care of”

Many fans even brought up Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter and the recent ruling from a New Jersey judge denying his emergency request for Williams to resume paying him alimony.

“That video just called her ex-husband broke.”

“Ohh I know Kevin somewhere mad she got money to be out at fashion…”

Earlier in February, Hunter sought an emergency order from a judge to make Williams resume the monthly alimony payments she stopped last February. In court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun Hunter revealed that he was falling behind on bills due to his alimony coming to a halt.

“In his filing, Kevin told the court that his livelihood depends on the payments, which were agreed to in their marital settlement agreement,” the publication wrote.

According to Hunter, he was behind on car insurance and credit card payments since Williams’ alimony stopped. The TV producer also claimed to need hip surgery, a procedure he can’t afford because he doesn’t have health insurance.

So, you mean to tell me that Wendy Williams ex husband been living, solely, off the alimony she was giving him and not working? Now, he’s talking about not being able to pay his bills. Nigga, you and that side chick need to go get a job. — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) February 7, 2023

The judge declined to issue the order to resume payments, instead ruling Hunter and Williams have to go to mediation to try to resolve the matter. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement in that process Hunter can pursue the alimony request in court again.