‘It’s Porsha Money Now’: Falynn Pina and Pleasure P Spark Dating Rumors After She Admits Missing Ex Simon Guobadia’s Money

Fans have blasted former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Falynn Pina for moving on too fast in relationships after she sparked dating rumors with singer Pleasure P online.

Earlier this week, both Pina and the “Did You Wrong” artist shared a photo of themselves hugged up in front of a barn on Instagram. In the flick, the “RHOA” alum is seen wearing a pink silk dress while staring back at Pleasure, whose arms are wrapped around her waist.

“@falynn I need more of you every moment. #galaxy,” Pleasure P’s caption read on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Fans call out Falynn Pina after she seemingly pops out with rapper Pleasure P days after confessing that she misses her ex-husband Simon Guobadia’s money. (Pictured: @falynnn/Instagram)

As for Pina, she kept her caption simple, leaving only a red heart emoji with “#Galaxy @pleasurep,” written after it.

Many commenters under the 34-year-old’s post urged her to slow down in the love department after recently ending her relationship with ex Jaylan Banks, whom she began dating after her marriage to Simon Guobadia.

“Girl you jumping from relationship to relationship get to love yourself over again before the next man.”



“Falynnn if you don’t get some where and sit down!”

Related: Candiace Dillard Confronts Porsha Williams, Accuses Her of Dating Husband Simon Guobadia While He Was Married to Ex-Wife Falynn Pina

Fans seem to doubt the sincerity behind the rumored couple’s relationship, which arrive days after her head-turning remarks during a recent interview with “The Baller Alert Show.” During the 45-minute conversation, the mother of four confessed to missing her ex-husband for one reason and one reason only: his cash.

“I miss the money,” she said 17 minutes into the interview. “I just miss not having to worry about building my own because sometimes we have our lazy days. I don’t always want to get up and grind.”

A snippet of Pina’s response was shared on @its_onsite via Instagram, where several commenters brought up Guobadia’s current wife, Porsha Williams, who also happens to be Pina’s ex-friend. The two married in November 2022.

“Well it’s porsha money now.”

“She fumbled the big bad, she needs to take her L in silence cuz she will never be with another like him again.”

“If I was Porscha I would post me using Simons credit card talking about she miss my mans money.”

Pina and Guobadia were married from 2019 until 2021. While many were shocked at their abrupt split, viewers were even more surprised once the entrepreneur announced his engagement to Williams one month after their divorce.

falynn-pina-and-pleasure-p-spark-dating-rumors-after-she-admits-missing-ex-simon-guobadias-money

During season 13 of “RHOA,” Pina introduced Williams and Guobadia after the “Go Naked Hair” founder came over to their house for a girls day at the pool.

Once Guobadia and Williams went public with their relationship, suspicious fans raised questions about the timeline of their romance. During an episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand,” Candiace Dillard Basset from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” accused Williams of stealing her friend’s man.

Nevertheless, Guobadia claimed that Pina was the one who was unfaithful to him and had a relationship with their pool boy, Banks. Though Pina has adamantly denied those accusations, Banks recently claimed that he lost Pina the same way he got her.

Click here to read more.

Six months ago, Pina announced her split from Banks in a statement shared on Instagram. One month before their breakup, Pina announced that she had miscarried their second child.

In a recent interview with the “Relationship Matters Podcast,” Banks explained, “That’s exactly what happened. I lost her how I got her and here we are today.” Elsewhere in the interview, he accused Pina of grooming him as they became close.

And now her man left her because she cheated on him just like she cheated on Simon. Now, I see what Porsha means. I have no empathy for Falynn whether Porsha broke her marriage up or not. https://t.co/s0kQjePzmk — Look around everybody on fruit (@RashadEst85) August 17, 2023

“It’s just narcissism,” the 24-year-old shared. “She groomed me and got me together and would tell me like, ‘He’s doing this to me.’ And I felt sad for her being a friend and that’s what narcissists do. They groom you.”

After his interview went viral, Pina shared two Instagram photos of herself wearing a T-shirt with “THE GROOMER” written across her chest.

The former couple share a 1-year-old daughter together, a child that Pina’s ex-husband claimed was conceived during their marriage. Pina also has three sons, Troy, Liam and Dylan.