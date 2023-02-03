‘She Got Yoruba Ancestry and Decatur GA All Rolled Into One’: Porsha Williams and Her Husband Simon Guobadia Comically Shut Down Rumors About Her Receiving a BBL

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams recently faced BBL accusations, and her husband, Simon Guobadia, had to let fans know his lady’s figure is all homegrown.

Porsha Williams. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram.)

In an Instagram video, Guobadia filmed his wife pouring wine into a glass as she slowly faced the camera to say, “Huh? BBL where?”



The two broke out into laughter just as his video cut out.

“BBL where? For starters, she got Yoruba ancestry and Decatur GA – all rolled into one perfectly form posterior [laughing emojis] #livingherbestlife,” the 58-year-old entrepreneur wrote.

Williams re-posted her hubby’s video onto her own Instagram page reiterating his caption.

While it’s unclear when the 41-year-old began trending over undergoing a possible BBL surgery, she’s previously debunked rumors about receiving surgery on her assets.

Though Williams claims she has not gotten a Brazilian butt lift, the businesswoman has been put on the table to receive new tatas. In a 2019 interview with Glamour Magazine, she admitted to getting her breasts done after receiving a huge check from Bravo.

“It was after my divorce,” she explained, “I’ve always wanted to get my breasts done just to round me out a bit. I’ve always had that athletic build, and I wanted to have a little more feminine touch.”

Williams noted that this decision was something she wanted to do solely for herself.

In the season six reunion of “RHOA,” Williams and host Andy Cohen had a comical exchange where he suggested she looked different. Williams perked up her chest and responded, “You like them?”

No more information was given after their interaction since Williams was later escorted off the reunion set following her physical altercation with castmate, Kenya Moore.

Whenever fans notice a slight curvaceous weight gain in a celebrity the automatic thought is surgery, but let’s not forget Williams’ pregnancy helped fill her out in all the right places.

Williams got pregnant with her now three-year-old daughter, Pilar, in 2018. Her journey was documented on season 11 of the show, and the model even received her own spinoff series, “Porsha’s Family Matter,” where her child’s birth was recorded.

The former “Dish Nation” host shares Pilar with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley. The two began dating in 2018 and quickly started a family. However, their relationship ended in 2019 after McKinley’s infidelities during Williams’ pregnancy.

Now, Williams is married to Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia, the two tied the knot late last year in a Nigerian fashion.