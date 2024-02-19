‘Who TF Did I Marry’: Woman’s 50-Part Viral Story of How She Ignored Red Flags to Marry a ‘Pathological Liar’ Takes the Internet By Storm

A TikTok user by the name of Reesa Teesa has social media reeling after wrapping up her “Who TF Did I Marry” 50-part series of posts revealing what she claims was her horrid experience marrying a man best described as a “pathological liar.” The Atlanta-area woman’s story spans 10-plus hours, including a two-hour live chat that took place on Feb. 18.

Teesa met the man she nicknamed “Legion,” based on a biblical story of demons, in March 2020 on Facebook Dating. She became convinced that she was living a romantic dream when, en route to their first date, her tire blew out, and he came to her rescue, paying the tab for repairs and their outing.

Viral TikToker Reesa Teesa details how she married a man she barely knew during the pandemic. (Photos: Reesamteesa/TikTok)

According to Teesa, “Legion” was a financially well-off former arena football player who worked at Apple during the off-season before moving to Atlanta from California to work as VP of a condiment company. The pair spoke in depth about their personal lives, family, and what they were looking for in a relationship. “Legion” recently divorced his first wife, who had been unfaithful. Though he had been unlucky at love, “Legion” says he was interested in finding someone he could seriously settle down with, and after their initial encounter and several dates that followed, Teesa was absolutely smitten.

Two weeks later, the pandemic struck, and in a wild turn of events, the budding romance escalated to cohabitation due to the state-wide shutdown. Teesa admits that although it is not on par with her Christian values to shack up with a man, she did not want to quarantine alone. “Legion” also took care of the household bills, so it was refreshing to have some financial help. Things quickly got serious with “Legion” and Teesa, and the following month, the pair were discussing purchasing a home together. “Legion” assured Teesa that he had no problem affording the mortgage on a $700,000 home, convincing her that he had several savings accounts and investments stashed away.

“Legion” and Teesa were married by January 2021 and divorced by June of that year, after she discovered everything she ever knew about “Mr. Right” was either a lie or details of the life his estranged twin brother was living.

Her ex-husband was not vice president for a condiment company or a former arena football player. In fact, he worked at a temp company as a forklift driver. Further, their fairy tale turned into a nightmare when he fumbled two attempts to purchase a home together, help her buy her dream car, and failed to retrieve her from the hospital after they suffered a miscarriage.

Teesa would later learn that “Legion” was using false social security numbers, falsifying Chase Bank approval documents for a deal on a home that fell through, and that his daily phone calls to his brother and friends were one-sided, meaning no one was ever on the phone during the banter she witnessed. She also revealed he is on probation with a rap sheet that includes offenses such as criminal trespassing and impersonation of an officer.

When she found his second wife, Teesa was advised to get as far away as possible from “Mr. Right” because he had a history of spinning a web of lies. In hindsight, the viral sensation says his red flags were like the Olympic Games parade of nations.

“I just know that everything was a lie. I have not found anything that proves something was true,” said Teesa in her live chat with a flood of invested TikTok users. “I need to forgive myself; maybe I shouldn’t say forgive myself for being dumb, but definitely forgive myself, for you would rather be right and married than be obedient and patient.”

She added, “I actually think if there was no COVID, I am not sure that—I think the relationship would have went in a different direction. I do.” When speaking with his family members, she noted that “everybody has said, ‘He’s been like this since he was a kid.’

“Which tells me you all saw something in him that was never addressed, never corrected, and now he’s a full-grown man out here in the world preying on whoever. For the record, he’s not just preying on women. He has lied to men, too, not necessarily in a romantic way, but he lies to everyone.”

The deeply twisted tale of deception has plenty of people wanting to see it played out with the use of actors. “Who yall think will tell this story best? Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Shonda Rhimes or Ava Duvernay? Imma go with Shonda!” commented one user.

Teesa simply hopes her testimony will prevent others from making the same mistakes, and despite sleuths figuring out Legion’s real identity, she does not want him heckled. Though currently dealing with PTSD from the ordeal, she plans to utilize thorough background checks to vet suitors whenever that time comes.