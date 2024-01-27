Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Intentions are Questioned as Wilson Shares Touching ‘Forever’ Tribute with Stepson Future

2024 has just begun, and Russell Wilson is already making a strong case for Dad of the Year. In another heartwarming photograph with his stepson, Future Zahir Wilburn, the NFL player is proving that the bond he has with his wife Ciara’s eldest son is as strong as it would be if the two shared the same blood in their veins.

The picture posted on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 25 was simple and organic. Future, who is named after his biological father Nayvadius DeMun Cash’s stage name, is standing behind Wilson with his arms wrapped around his neck. Wilson is lovingly holding the young boy’s hands as both of Ciara’s big guys smile widely into the camera.

Wilson’s caption on the post is simple: Forever.

Russell Wilson and Young Future chilling at home. @dangerusswilson Instagram

Many on social media believe that there is nothing simple about Wilson’s presence in the boy’s life, with one person writing, “Changed the entire trajectory of his life.”

Another commented, “What a world we would have if there were more dads like Russ.”

Not everyone felt warm and cuddly about Wilson’s post, stating that he and the child’s mother are out of line for showcasing so many public displays of affection. Critics say these gestures are inappropriate since his father, Future, who has seven other children by seven different women (all ranging from 4 years old to 21 years old), is still around somewhere.

“Ciara is outta line for this sh-t. Don’t ever let a n—a take a picture with my son. Let alone posting it on the internet,” one person tweeted. “Have my sister beat the sh-t outta ha – playing with my son.”

Ciara is outta line for this shit. Don’t ever let a nigga take a picture with my son. Let alone posting it on the internet. Have my sister beat the shit outta ha – playing with my son pic.twitter.com/a6CQBpUVQT — DA Biggest LPC LPCC MD PIRU (@lll319lll) January 26, 2024

This is not the first time people, while loving how close Wilson and Young Future are, have said that the posting is extra — suggesting that the athlete might be trolling.

Last year, right around the time the 9-year-old went back to school, the Super Bowl champion posted on social media a little glimpse into their relationship. The stepdad and stepson duo were both at a country club for a golf tournament.

Wilson tweeted, “Quality Time Golfing! Father Son Golf Tourney! I think he beat me!”

Quality Time Golfing!

Father Son Golf Tourney!

I think he beat me! 🤣😂🤣🏆 🏌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ym2dfNS7SD — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 2, 2023

One person said in the comment that he aims to remind “Future he’s a dead beat dad every chance he gets.”

In another post, Wilson uploaded another photo, this time a selfie of himself and Future smiling together at a game. He captioned, “The Best Times. Father Son time! Best Recovery Ever.”

No one is more grateful that Wilson and Future are close than Ciara. Even with the couple’s other three children, Sienna Princess, 6, Win Harrison, 3, and 1-month-old infant daughter Amora Princess, Wilson steps up for Future in a way his rock star dad does not.

In an interview with The Shade Room, the 37-year-old “Goodies” singer was asked by reporter Thembi about co-parenting with Big Future.

Instead of answering, Ciara started to laugh. As she giggled, the host joined in. The laughter implied what Ciara did not say: Future is not helpful with raising his son — and until he is, people will keep seeing her husband in the role of daddy.