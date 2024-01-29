What’s Nicki Minaj’s Beef with Roc Nation? — Rapper’s Recent Tirades Spark Rumors of Rift with Jay-Z and Beyoncé 

Nicki Minaj is preoccupied with waging a lyrical war with Megan Thee Stallion, while social media users are hammering away at various times she alluded to having an issue with Roc Nation.

For starters, the full-service entertainment and sports company founded by Jay-Z manages Megan. Minaj has been in the throes of slighting her younger rap competitor for days following the release of Megan’s record “HISS,” aimed at unnamed haters.

The 41-year-old Grammy nominee is believed to be the subject of lines from the song such as “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Nicki Minaj (left) wages Twitter and lyrical war against Megan Thee Stallion (right) over diss record “HISS.” (Photos: @nickiminaj/Instagram, @theestallion/Instagram)

The Megan’s Law reference requires people to publicly register as sex offenders. Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been in the database for over two decades after serving four years in prison for the 1995 rape of a teenage girl.

In 2020, her brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced to 25 years in a New York prison for the repeated rape of an 11-year-old girl. Before sentencing, Minaj wrote a letter on his behalf, hoping to decrease his time behind bars by defining him as a gentle and selfless man.

The nerve struck by the Houston Hottie has seen the “Pink Friday 2” artist fire off many posts on X at Megan as well as Roc Nation. In one, Nicki claimed Roc Nation was pouring money into pushing “HISS” to outperform her lyrical response, “Big Foot.”

“Spending SOOOOOOOO MUCH MONEY. but she’s the lil broke independent artist. Desiree, you gotta let it go, baby. The world knows she’s ass & can’t rap. Stop fkng trying to make fetch happen. I just put out a song with NOOOOOO promo. No video. It’s alrdy #2,” wrote Minaj as she retweeted Roc Nation’s ad promoting the track.

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024



I just put out a song with NOOOOOO promo. No video. It’s alrdy #2.

😝🎉🦶 pic.twitter.com/fOQm8ljnDD — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

In another scathing tweet, the Queens, New York, entertainer accused the 28-year-old of telling her to get an abortion while Minaj was pregnant with her first child and dragging family members into their feud. In part, she wrote, “B!ch think she a bully cuz she get a Roc Nation brunch every year.”

The last time the pink-haired Barb was spotted at the infamous pre-Grammy Roc Nation Brunch was in 2015. At the time she was dating Meek Mill, who would go on to become partners with Jay-Z in a push for prison reform. The former couple broke up in 2017, and as far as viewers can tell Minaj has not attended a brunch since.

Despite seeming to have a bond with Beyoncé — she and Minaj collaborated on 2015’s “Feeling Myself” and performed together that same year at the TIDAL X: 1020 concert — breadcrumbs are leading many to believe a larger rift is at the fulcrum of her current digital meltdown.

Nicki Minaj alludes to having issues with Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and possibly Beyoncé. (Photos: @nickiminaj/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

Here’s a look at the reasons social media users think the Carters are the real target of Nicki’s fury:

Nicki Takes Aim at Jay-Z In Rant Against Elliott Wilson

Veteran hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson angered Minaj when he appeared to slight her appearing on a livestream with Twitch sensation Kai Cenat to promote her new album in December. Wilson has previously been vocal about established platforms being snubbed for big interviews in favor of new viral personalities. He mockingly posted a video of Minaj twerking with the caption “hip-hop journalism.”

She hit back with, “Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch.”

Nicki Threatens to Expose Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez

Minaj’s bottomless tank of vitriol has led her to target Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, and, apparently, one of her foes. “Big Foot” was just the start of her tear on industry figures, as the rapper has promised the executive is up next.

She tweeted, “On the next song I delve into all the ppl Desiree allegedly fired for unknown reasons…other things as well.so many ppl were blind sighted & hurt by her. Allegedly. She’s willing to go broke to try to replace me…? Fix it JESUS.”

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

Did Nicki Diss Beyoncé on “Press Play” and “Say So (Remix)”?

Along with “Feeling Myself,” Beyoncé and the Young Money emcee joined forces for the “Flawless (Remix),” but their relationship may be blemished, unlike their musical successes. Minaj’s outro to Doja Cat’s “Say So (Remix)” has been speculated as a possible diss to the singer or Wendy Williams.

“Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake? With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate / That real a– ain’t keep your n–ga home / Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone,” she rapped. Around that same time, Beyoncé appeared on Megan’s “Savage (Remix),” which earned them both Grammys in 2021.

Minaj further fueled speculation of a severed friendship with the following shady lyrics from “Press Play,” where she raps, “They said, ‘Why can’t you be Yoncé?’ Daddy wasn’t no business man, mama wasn’t no business owner, Mm, what an idiot.”

While she has name-dropped Jay-Z, Minaj has steered clear of uttering the name of the BeyHive’s leader. However, prior to their rumored rift, the global superstar publicly acknowledged Minaj’s birthday as well as the birth of her son in 2020 — as shared in a handwritten note uploaded to the rapper’s Instagram. The Carters also seemed to be on good terms with Minaj when they congratulated her on receiving the Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 1, 2022

And as recently as July, Beyoncé sent a number of pink Ivy Park items to her music peer to celebrate the polarizing artist’s title track for the “Barbie” film soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Minaj’s tirade is still going as she continues to share more shady posts and others about the success of “Big Foot,” which reportedly surpassed her single “Seeing Green” and broke the record for the biggest debut for a female rapper in U.S. Apple Music history.