Before Megan Thee Stallion Implied Drake Had ‘BBL Scars,’ Look Back at Where the Plastic Surgery Rumors Originated

Meagan Thee Stallion has dropped bars for her haters with her single “Hiss.” The Houston rapper ushered in a snake-themed era in October with the release of “Cobra” and has had her fanbase talking about her raw lyricism ever since.

The new musical effort has especially spurred a social media frenzy after some believe she dragged Drake for his rumored plastic surgery. Megan said the track was a warning to her detractors when she called in to “The Breakfast Club” for its premiere on Jan. 26.

Drake’s rumored cosmetic surgery trends again after Megan Thee Stallion takes shots at him on “Hiss.” (Photos: @thestallion/Instagram, @champagnepapi/Instagram)

Drake and a slew of other artists, like Nicki Minaj, fit the bill for those deciphering the 28-year-old’s jabs. Without uttering any specific names, Megan told radio hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God that the song was “gender neutral” and that “I’m saying a hit dog gon’ holla. That’s it.”

On the track, lines such as “These n—gas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ‘round with the same scars’/Real curvy, no edgin’” and “Cosplay gangsters, fake a— accents/ Posted in another n—ga hood like a bad b—ch” led listeners to believe she was firing off at the Canadian-bred artist. If correct, her wordplay can be perceived as another response to Drake seemingly calling her out on his record “Circo Loco.”

Megan thee stallion called into the breakfast club and speaks on her new song HISS where she allegedly calls out nicki Minaj , Tory lanez and even drake PART 1 pic.twitter.com/ULudVoJsaa — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) January 26, 2024

The song appeared on his 2022 collaborative effort, “Her Loss,” with 21 Savage. The “Degrassi” actor raps, “This b—h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke/ But she still smiling,” and “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/ Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

Aside from the obvious stallion reference, Meagan perceived the song as a slight that made light of her being shot in the foot by fellow Canadian Tory Lanez in the summer of 2020. Lanez was convicted in December 2022 and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to reaction to a line off Circo Loco, on Drake and 21’s new album pic.twitter.com/IebVbIQXYE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2022

Meagan celebrated the completion of receiving her Bachelor’s of Science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in December 2021, seemingly giving credence to the latter Drake reference about graduating from college. By the time “Her Loss” came out, the Texas-native’s sophomore album, “Traumazine,” had been released.

Only time will tell if The 6 God will fire back at Megan. In the meantime, here’s a look back at the times Drake rumored body work has been referenced:

Drake shows off his washboard abs in a poolside photo from September 2022. (Photo: @champagnepapi/Instagram)

Joe Budden Rips Drake for Link Up with Plastic Surgeon Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer

The two emcees have been at odds for years, but in 2016, Joe Budden took a dig at Drake for unveiling a newfound affinity for posting photos of his chiseled midsection. “Yeah, Aubrey, that’s the one we trusted, not this new Aubrey with his stomach sculpted,” quipped Budden on “Afraid,” which added insult by sampling Drake’s “The Resistance.”

Cuz he saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all…. HipHop weird now lol https://t.co/lGje96BJ3H — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 17, 2016

Pusha T Further Pushes the Narrative About Drake’s Ab Etching Surgery

Drake’s rap nemesis Pusha T alluded to his alleged cosmetic surgery at the apex of their beef in 2018. In his “Story of Adidon” rap, the Virginia-bred lyricist’s wordplay included the line: “Surgical summer with it–snip, snip, snip.”

Dr. Miami Playfully Addresses Speculation That He Helped Drake Achieve His New Body

Using the viral soundbite of a woman saying, “Uh-uh, get somebody else to do it,” Dr. Miami shook his head and closed a reception window to avoid dealing with “Drake’s” request for liposuction as a show of support for Megan after “Circo Loco” backlash.

The video’s text overlay read, “When Drake asks me to do his second round of lips but I am a Hottie before I am a surgeon.”

Now why is Dr. Miami out here telling Drake’s business like this? He said he can’t give him his next round of lipo because he’s team Megan Thee Stallion 😂 pic.twitter.com/nziuYFUdKD — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 6, 2022

Drake Claps Back at the Rumors He Went Under the Knife

In 2019, the “Rich Flex” artist shot down DJ Carnage’s attempt at clowning his body transformation. When he posted a topless photo of himself, Carnage couldn’t help but comment, “You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin anybody.”

Drake hit back with “Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?” Though the banter may have been in jest the two men have continued to be spotted together throughout the years.

Drake & DJ Carnage LIVING LIFE in Miami pic.twitter.com/oKXJ4uBV8x — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 1, 2023

Last year, critics, again, accused him of getting surgical assistance to enhance his physique when he shared an Instagram Story selfie with a towel wrapped around his waist after doing a cold plunge. His abs were prominent in the photo, but so were the liposuction rumors in the comments online.

Though the thirst trap is gone now, others of the rapper showing off some skin remain on his timeline with limited comments to control the presence of debates about his abs.