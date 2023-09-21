Nicki Minaj’s Husband on House Arrest for Up to 120 Days After Telling Offset He Should Be ‘Planning His Funeral’ on IG Live

Nicki Minaj’s husband has been placed on house arrest days after threatening Cardi B’s husband and rapper Offset online.

Documents reveal that an LA federal judge has ordered Kenneth Petty, 45, to serve up to 120 days of home detention for violating his probation after he was “recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Nicki Minaj (left) will have her felon husband Kenneth Petty (second from left) at home for a while after a judge ordered him serve house arrest for threatening rapper Offset (right), who is the husband of Cardi B (second from right). (Photos: @nickiminaj/Instagram, @cardib/Instagram)

Additionally, Petty will be under supervision which could involve “electronic monitoring, GPS, Alcohol Monitoring Unit or automated identification system and shall observe all rules of such program, as directed by the Probation Officer.”

The father of one was also instructed to “pay the costs of Location Monitoring to the contract vendor,” without going above “$12.00 for each day of participation.” He will also have to show proof of the payment.

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."



The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband. pic.twitter.com/5sWU3JLtyw — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

On Sept. 16, Petty shared a video on Instagram that showed him and a group of his friends roaming the streets of New York searching for the former Migos rapper — who was in the state earlier that week for the MTV Video Music Awards.

In the now-deleted video, Petty suggested that Offset, 31, would be “planning his funeral” instead of planning a vacation. Throughout the recording, his goons could be heard amping up the situation before one man alleged that Offset sent him a direct message that sparked the beef.

The man also shared the supposed DM’s online which showed Offset asking where the group of men were located.

“You n—-as old ash in female business with no money for war,” one of Offset’s messages read. Another one said, “Don’t post me either since you a GanGsta right.”

After Petty’s public call-out, Offset remained unbothered as he seemingly replied with a clip showing him exiting off of a private jet. He could also be seen cracking up in the video as he called the men “broke.”

“We hopping out jets… Y’all n—as standing outside,” he stated.

Petty was previously convicted of rape in 1994 in NYC and served over four years in prison. He served another seven years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2006 and was released in 2013.

Once he and the “Itty Bitty Pitty” lyricist, 40, moved in together in California he faced legal trouble after failing to register as a sex offender. He was then sentenced to house arrest for a year, ordered to serve three years of probation, and fined $55,000.

Cardi B, 30, recently spoke out after Petty’s recent circumstances made waves online, demanding folks to “KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL F—–G MOUTH!!!”

She also recently disclosed that she was taking a break from social media while talking to fans on X’s live audio tool, Spaces.

