Kanye West Spares No One In Explosive Rant Blasting Jay-Z, Drake, Nicki Minaj and More for Lack of Support During Public Controversies and Fight for His Kids

Kanye West says he can count on one hand the number of people who extended support to him a year ago when access to his and Kim Kardashian’s four kids was reportedly restricted by the reality star due to his public outbursts.

A new 10-minute impassioned rant from Dec. 15 proves that he still has embers of fury burning over the past rocky 12 months. That same year, he and Kardashian finalized their divorce after six years of marriage. They share children North West, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.

In 2022, he also found himself embroiled in widespread fallout for anti-Semitic remarks that led to the termination of his lucrative partnership with Adidas. “Y’all ni–as let Adidas crash the richest ni–a of all time…I put up one tweet,” said the controversy-riddled star.

Kanye blasts peers Jay-Z, Drake, Nicki Minaj and more in explosive rant about Jewish community, and lack of access to his four kids. Photos: Yesjulz/Instagram.

Dressed in all red at a private event in Las Vegas, Nevada, West unleashed in his “Farrakhan Don” speech about being a lone wolf whose covering by God has shielded him from threats to upend his life in its entirety. He name-dropped Hollywood trainer Harley Pasternak, whose clients include Pusha T and Jay-Z. Both of the latter collaborators were mentioned in the rant.

He quipped that clout has led celebrities to hang around Michael Rubin, the multimillionaire Fanatics CEO. As he turned his focus on the Jewish community, he alleged that a streamed listening party for his and Ty Dolla Sign’s new album, “Vultures,” was sabotaged and that “they cut off the f—king Adidas contract; they did all this s—t.”

George Floyd’s name was uttered just as the multi-hyphenate claimed he was prohibited from speaking at the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s funeral. Despite claiming his love for Drake, even The 6 God did not go unscathed.

“Any of y’all n—gas, Trav [Travis Scott], Drake, whoever, y’all gotta show up and don’t tell me I’m talking crazy…Me, Pharrell [Williams], we broke down this door. We all in this s—t together,” said the Yeezy founder. He also mentioned Nicki Minaj’s refusal to clear her verse on their record “New Body.”

Kanye West goes off for 10 mins name dropping Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, Balenciaga and Addias to name a few then says everyone in the room with him is fake stream ended when he kicked YesJulz out the room (she was recording) safe to say vultures is scrapped. pic.twitter.com/kFchoDdbRV — Noah ✵ (@noahdonotcare) December 15, 2023

“I supported her career, you understand what I’m saying. So I don’t know what it is,” he said.

The “Pink Friday 2” lyricist addressed the issue on IG Live. “That train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys,” she said.

Deeper into the tirade, he added that, “A lot of people had s—t to say about my Jewish comment, but ain’t nobody in this motherf—king room, and none of y’all entertaining n—gas ever said nothin’ when I was praying to see my kids.” The 21-time Grammy Award winner alleged that Tory Lanez, “who got locked up for the Megan Thee Stallion s—t,” was the only person to offer him support.

Other name drops included former President Donald Trump; Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault, French businessman and founder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; and his son, fashion executive Alexandre Arnault; French billionaire and Artemis founder Francois Pinault; and “Jean-Yuhs’ documentary director Coodie.

“Nobody with me…When I asked n—gas to step up…not one n—ga stepped up… Mav Carter sold me out,” declared West. “All y’all rich n—gas got y’all kids in that zionist school. F—k Sierra Canyon. My daughter,” he said of North West, “ripped up the motherf—king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now.”

On Dec. 12, North, 10, debuted her first rap verse on stage with her father in Miami. She is the only one of her siblings who is most frequently photographed with her father. Despite rumors of “Vultures” being released on Dec. 15, it has not appeared on any streaming platforms.