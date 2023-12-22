‘I Don’t Regret Anyone’: Brittany Renner Defends Her Body Count, Says She’s Not Ashamed of How Many Men She’s Slept With

Social media influencer Brittany Renner is not ashamed of her past following facing criticism for her drunken behavior during a podcast interview with Charleston White and for revealing she slept of sleeping with over 35 men.

Fitness influencer Brittany Renner defends her 35-man body count in new interview. (Photo: @bundleofbrittany/Instagram)

Renner discussed the latter revelation during a sit-down for the Dec. 21 episode of the “Behind the Likes” podcast, with hosts Chy Fontenette and Winter Blanco, who initially asked if she was rebranding herself.

“I think I’m just being myself,” the personality with nearly 5 million followers on Instagram said. “I have no problem taking accountability. I’m not about to sit here and be like everything is so grand … there is nothing I can do differently.”

Renner said she was “drunk” during intimate moments with at least half of the men on her list. Fontenette reminded her that she once said she wished that she wouldn’t have given her body to “that many people,” before asking Renner to confirm her sexual body count was really 35.

She said she has no problem sharing her “truth” about “taboo” topics that not many talk about.

Later Renner maintained, “I’m not sorry for a muthaf—kin’ thing I did. I don’t regret anyone I sucked, f—ked or swallowed. I don’t have to do all that and I am still gonna get everything I want.”

The two hosts were floored by her response, stating that 35 is not that many people for someone in their 30s to have slept with.

Others on social media also chimed in on why some may have thought the “Basketball Wives” star’s remarks were distasteful.

“It’s not the body count,” one person wrote. “It’s how many men you slept with in day week or month is the issue most men have if you sleep with 10 people in 5 months cool if you sleep with 10 people in week two weeks month got d-mn slow down lil momma.”

Another person disagreed and said, “That is NOT a low body count. What are they talking bout??????”

Renner continued to defend her count, saying the number really doesn’t matter.

“I always kept a list,” she said, adding, “I think that the bigger message is even if it was 31,000 … like why does that matter? When I say it, I don’t want a cookie. It’s just my truth.”

Renner has never shied away from embracing her sexuality, which she understands is taboo, but that’s exactly why she loves talking about it.

She shared her body count for the first time as a guest on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe on Sept. 27. The 31-year-old joked that, “My dating pool is impressive.”

Over the years, Renner has been connected to various entertainers and athletes like rapper Lil Uzi Vert, Kevin Samuels, James Harden, and Colin Kaepernick. This past summer she was spotted on a dinner date with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Brittany Renner x Shaq pic.twitter.com/d3hlryx9Ww — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2023

She also has a son with Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington, though many have accused her of using the NBA baller to secure a lucrative lifestyle, based on the child support he is mandated to give until their son is an adult, which is reportedly $2,500 a month.

After her conversation with Sharpe, Rick Fox even slam dunked his way into the conversation, wondering if he could ask Renner questions as one of the “one drop brothers” out there interested in becoming No. 36 on her list.