‘Don’t Make Me Say More Than I Have To Say’: Pilar Sanders Unleashes Fury on Ex-Husband Deion Sanders for Insulting Comment About Daughter Shelomi Leaving Colorado

Pilar Sanders is not mincing words about her ex-husband, Deion Sanders, after he was publicly critical of their daughter Shelomi Sanders’ decision to transfer from the University of Colorado Boulder to an HBCU, Alabama A&M.

Early this month, the small guard entered the players transfer portal after one season with the Buffaloes, where she played 11 combined minutes across five games. A disappointed Deion told the media his daughter’s decision was “stupid.”

Pilar Sanders goes nuclear on ex-husband Deion Sanders following his remarks about the decision by their daughter Shelomi to transfer from Colorado to Alabama A&M.

“You don’t enter the portal — you get a team. You kind of get a team before you enter the portal. You don’t — that’s what I would advise a child. And I know, ‘Well, it’s illegal.’ Come on, man … everybody that knows somebody, knows somebody. … You kind of want them to do something, and she has been truly advised,” the former NFL great said.

“You gotta understand, I’m a father. I’m a real father. I’m a real man. I’m a real dad. Where I come from, historically, kids follow their parents. When do parents start following the kids?” he continued. “That don’t work in my book. That don’t work where I’m from. I’m the leader of the family. So I’ve been dictating where my kids go. Not them dictating to me where I go. I’m happy, I’m cool, I’m sound in Boulder. I love it 100 percent, and we’re going to build a monument.”

On April 26, it was announced that his youngest daughter was picked up by the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

“You have the courage, confidence, strength, and character to go anywhere, the drive to be the best and WIN. So happy you’re not settling, It’s your life to live, so live it with love, passion, adventure and everything you’ve got!” Shelomi’s mother wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the new chapter in Shelomi’s collegiate career. However, the previous day, Pilar unleashed on her ex-husband.

In a YouTube video addressing her daughter’s transfer, Pilar said that their kids, and herself during the tenure of their marriage, all moved as a unit in supporting Deion’s career endeavors. That includes sons Shedeur and Shilo, as well as their sister, committing to Jackson State University and then Colorado, respectively, as the two-time Super Bowl winner took head football coaching gigs at the schools.

The former model said his comment was “disturbing on all fronts,” given the blind devotion his family has shown him. Pilar continued by declaring she supports her three kids in having autonomy, doing their own research, and having the drive to meet their goals.

Moreover, Pilar alleged the transfer was giving Shelomi a fair opportunity to be recruited for a college basketball team.

“When recruitment started out of high school going into college, and she was having colleges and universities starting to contact her, but the minute they did, yeah, her dad — ” she said before the clip jumps to Shelomi saying, “Everyone thought I was going to JSU.”

Pilar claimed recruiters were given that impression “because somebody got on the media line. ‘Of course, where else is she gonna go? She’s gonna come to JSU.’ … We were told about that. Coaches told me about that. … That completely stopped Shelomi short of having the whole experience of being recruited, which was very unfair to her.”

As a result, the 20-year-old redshirted her freshman year at JSU. She transferred in 2022 along with her brothers when Deion announced he would be heading up the Buffaloes football program after three seasons at the HBCU.

Shelomi joined the Pac-12 team as a walk-on, but, according to Pilar, Deion rarely showed up for her games and did not use his influence to get her more time on the court.

“When a child, a young adult, decides to step out on their own and even taking advice, not even in an arrogant way, not in a disrespectful way, but looking out for their own life, looking out for their own career, and doing what’s best to be done, the girl wants to play ball,” she said.

“How about supporting somebody else? We know you have your favorites. We all know that; we’ve all seen it throughout life,” added “The Mod Squad” actress as she indirectly addressed her remarks to her ex. She then slightly pivoted, adding, “I’m proud of you and I’m happy for you, and I will always be here supporting you because I’m a real mama who’s present,” to her daughter, who smiled and rested her head on her mother’s shoulder.

“You always talk about a present person, don’t. Stop talking about a present parent. Don’t make me say more than I have to say. Stop talking about being a present parent,” said Pilar to Coach Prime as the clip ends.

The former couple were married for 14 years when they divorced in 2013. The acrimonious end to their union was followed by a contentious custody battle over their three children and then a subsequent child support fight. Deion also has two older children, Deiondra and Deion Jr., from his marriage to his first wife, Carolyn Chambers.