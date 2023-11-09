Fans Summon Zion Williamson’s ‘Outrageous’ Ex-Lover Moriah Mills Amid Rumors His Girlfriend Went Into Labor

The New Orleans Pelicans faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 8, but the team’s star player did not join his team at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Zion Williamson is no stranger to missing time on the court. Since getting drafted in 2019, Williamson has played 120 games and has missed out on 195 games. His absences have mostly been due to injuries like a torn meniscus in his right knee, a thumb sprain in his right hand, and an injury to his right foot.

Pelicans fans are used to not seeing their No. 1 draft pick play, but it may be different this time. At 11:36 AM, the Pelicans X account had an injury report update that said, “Zion Williamson (Personal Reasons) is OUT for tonight.”

Fans believe Zion Williamson’s girlfriend is about to give birth, as he was ruled out of the Nov. 8 game by the New Orleans Pelicans for personal issues. (Photo: @zionwilliamson/Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Williamson’s pregnant girlfriend, Ahkeema, posted a photo from the hospital on her Instagram Story. The photo, combined with Williamson being out for “Personal Reasons,” has fans believing that Williamson’s first child is on the way.

In June, Williamson and Ahkeema broke the news that she would be having the power forward’s his first child in November.

Ahkeema, who has a son from a previous relationship, posted an image carousel on her Instagram showing her and the NBA star’s gender reveal party. The post also confirmed their relationship, as this was the first time the pair went public.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the 23-year-old on the presumed birth of his daughter. One fan wrote, “Zion is having his kid, good for him.” While another added, “Sounds like Zion is becoming a father tonight. Congratulations to him and his partner.”

Though a lot of fans congratulated him, others brought up his former alleged lover, Moriah Mills. One fan said, “Once they announce this baby, Moriah Mills bouta pop back up with a vengeance we’ve never seen.” Another person joked, “Moriah Mills pulling up the hospital to do the most outrageous thing she can think of.”

Sounds like Zion is becoming a father tonight. Congratulations to him and his partner https://t.co/GtduOMUM2P — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) November 8, 2023

While Williamson and Ahkeema’s gender reveal post was supposed to be a happy and momentous occasion for the pair, it actually ignited a weeks-long X feud between Williamson and adult film star Moriah Mills.

Days after the gender reveal was posted, Mills took to X to blast Williamson. At first, she posted that Williamson had lied to her about their relationship and that they were in love. Then she began to make posts about Williamson’s sex life and what he wanted them to do together.

After that, the 32-year-old began to post alleged private conversations the pair had through text messages and on Snapchat. Some of the messages talked about sexual requests, while others talked about the Pelicans star moving her closer to him.

Mills also told Williamson that he “better hope” that she wasn’t also pregnant, and she blamed Ahkeema for his injuries. Throughout this entire time, Williamson stayed quiet. Mills continuously harassed him, and she even threatened to release a sex tape of her and Williamson, but that was the final straw.

After around two weeks of online bullying, Mills’ account was suspended by X. She continued to talk about Williamson on her Instagram and TikTok pages, alleging that she was pregnant, getting his name tatted on her face, and saying that Williamson had abused her, but her claims have fallen on deaf ears since she lost her X account.

At the end of the night, the Timberwolves had won the game against the Pelicans with a score of 122-101.

