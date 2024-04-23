‘She Tried to Assault Me’: Deion Sanders Stands By His Pregnant Daughter Deiondria Sanders After Woman Accuses Her of Robbery and Threatening Her Life

Deion Sanders is not only dishing out advice to his athletes on the football field, he’s also dropping jewels to his family members and fans online.

In a blind post on Instagram, Coach Prime posted a meme that reads, “You’ve got to fight thru Adversity but learn from it at the same time. Life is an ongoing lesson that u must grow & go to where you’re called. Adversity is vital in your journey therefore embrace it & persevere. #CoachPrime.”

The quote was generic, but it was paired with a caption that has many believing it was addressing his pregnant daughter Deiondra Sanders, who is going through a very public dispute with a woman who works for the record label of the father of her unborn child, singer Jacquees.

Deion Sanders seemingly defends his pregnant daughter, Deiondra Sanders after a woman accuses her of making threats to her life and stealing her property. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images; deiondrasanders/Instagram)

The football legend wrote on Tuesday, April 23, “Adversity is there to build u not kill u! PERSEVERANCE is in your DNA. #CoachPrime.”

A woman known as Miss Rici, who uses the IG handle @ItsRiciToo and appears to be an industry influencer or talent agent/booker, has taken to her social media to express how much she detests the famous sports nepo princess.

She claimed, in a series of about 30 Instagram story posts, to have been attacked,” “assaulted,” “threatened,” “robbed,” and had her “property damaged” by Deiondra while the two were in Miami celebrating Jacquees’ 30th birthday.

The individual detailed how people stood around and watched the alleged incident, noting that she refused to defend herself because Deiondra was expecting.

One set of the over 30 Instagram Story messages sent to Deiondra Sanders by music industry worker. (Screenshots: @itsricitoo/Instagram)

In one of the many posts, she referred to Deiondra as “a famous pregnant professional prostitute” and posted screenshots of text messages where various names were listed of men Ms. Sanders allegedly slept with. Some of those men include Bow Wow, Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, Lil Twist and Lil Boosie.

Another set of the over 30 Instagram Story messages sent to Deiondra Sanders by music industry worker. (Screenshots: @itsricitoo/Instagram)

“Nobody stopped her when she disrespected me, when she tried to assault me, when she damaged my property. My jewelry is missing, my personal belongings missing,” the post said.

She continued, “And for the ppl that sat around and you know what she did to me and think it’s ok please don’t ever speak to me again. It’s because of yall that it got this far, yall cheered her on and said F Me!! But I got me. That 304 is trash I don’t care who don’t like it. I choose me.”

Miss Rici also posted a screenshot of a cease-and-desist letter sent to her on April 22 that demanded she stop “any and all further unlawful acts of harassment in violation” which includes “harassing, stalking, and/or bullying via social media, and any action which consists of physical, verbal and/or non-verbal attacks.”

After posting a clown face over the document, @ItsRiciToo wrote, “At the end of the day the day gotta end!! Cease these [nuts emoji] in ya mouth!!!”

More of the over 30 Instagram Story messages sent to Deiondra Sanders by music industry worker. (Screenshots: @itsricitoo/Instagram)

“Is this a joke? Who is the lawyer? What judge?? Do these ppl know you did all this to me? Stay tuned for the footage…” she continued.

Amidst the drama, Jacquees felt the need to chime in himself, writing, “I never had dreams of being in the circus,” on X, which likely infuriated his unborn child’s mother.

Deiondra replied, “Yeah me neither but your lame a— friends put you in it so it’s up to you to get out of it.”

Yeah me neither but your lame ass friends put you in it so its up to you to get out of it. — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) April 23, 2024

She also reposted another message that read, “Jacquees needs to fire his A&R rep ain’t no way a b—h who works for me would have enough balls to run to the internet and cuss out my beautiful pregnant girlfriend !!!!! the A&R rep gots to go.”

The soon-to-be mother cleared up the woman’s connection to her child’s father, writing, “Def not his A&R lol she a worker who barely books him simple basic club stuff sometimes.”

Def not his A&R lol she a worker who barely books him simple basic club stuff sometimes — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) April 23, 2024

A day after the first posts started to flood social media, Deiondra took back to the X platform and wrote, “God done brought me this far. No negative energy will ever be around my baby and I” and later shared that “Moving to Colorado doesn’t look so bad now.”

The unborn baby has been at the center of many headlines. The first thing of note is that the baby will be the first grandchild of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

When news of the pregnancy was announced, it did not seem that the former NFL player was happy about his 31-year-old daughter having a baby.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” he said at the time. “I’m proud of my baby, that she’s at least waited until her 30s to give me this gift of life. I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

The celebrity dad is trying to make strides, accepting that the “When You Bad Like That” artist is going to be a part of the family, treating him like one of his own but dragging him like only an old-school Black father can.

When the 5-foot-5 singer was standing next to Sanders’ noticeably taller daughter, Sanders clowned, “See, he shorter than her. He can’t take that kind of picture, man. Jacquees, come on, dog. Come on, man, you gotta stand up, man.”

The family will need this type of humor and the sound counsel from his most recent post in the future. It seems that @itsricitoo is not letting up and will be unmerciful as she drags Deiondra through the mud.