‘He So Disappointed’: Fans Say Deion Sanders Roasting Jacquees as Pregnant Daughter Deiondra Towers Over Singer In a Birthday Photo Could Be Proof He’s Still Displeased With Her Choice of Partner

Deion Sanders’ fans are convinced that Coach Prime Time is laughing to keep from crying as he continues to process that he will soon become a first-time grandfather.

News that the NFL retiree’s eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, singer Jacquees, was revealed in March.

The University of Colorado head football coach has made a number of remarks, leaving many to believe that his delayed excitement about his expanding family has much to do with him wishing his daughter had chosen a different partner.

A recent clip of him clowning the “When You Bad Like That” artist’s height has further fueled those assumptions.

Deion Sanders clowns daughter Deiondra Sanders’ boyfriend, singer Jacquees, for being too short to stand beside her in birthday picture. (Photos: @deiondrasanders/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram)

Deion could not help but roast Jacquees’ vertical challenges when he noticed the staggering height difference between him and Deiondra in photos from the singer’s 30th birthday party. One in particular showcases that his line of sight matches up with her shoulder.

“See, he shorter than her. He can’t take that kind of picture, man. Jacquees, come on, dog. Come on, man, you gotta stand up, man,” said the two-time Super Bowl winner as he and one of his sons shared a laugh over the photo.

“They don’t like him for her he’s so disappointed but tryna be supportive at the same time,” wrote one person. “He telling that man to stand up like he not is crazy lmaooooo,” read another remark.

A third person implied that the banter about the father of Sanders’ unborn grandchild would come at a cost. They wrote, “If he’s smart he’ll stop making these remarks. Cos who you thinks gonna be the one who has to deal with the consequences.”

Deiondra Sanders announces she’s pregnant. Expecting a baby with Jacquees:



“I'm not having a baby to keep a man.. I’m having a baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to” pic.twitter.com/40bkKtvTlH — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) March 8, 2024

In another video, Deion addressed the height issue with Deiondra while on FaceTime. “You can’t take no picture where you have on heels. You can’t do that. Don’t do that. Nah, straight up, you can’t do that,” he told her.

His daughter appeared to be out shopping with the singer and relayed her father’s advice to Jacquees. “You can’t do a man like that. That’s my dog. If he in the family, we gon’ take care of him; you know, we gotta take care of him,” the coach added.

The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” playfully responded in Deion’s comments with “YOU KNOW I Grew up climbing trees!!!!! love ya OG fasho thank you for creating my WOMAN.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the comments, some said, “They dont even like him.. and he dont even like herrrr lol .. he really want dreezy lol.”

Dreezy puts Jacquees on blast, showing a series of text messages where Jacquees asks the artist to take him back.



Jacquees is reportedly expecting a child with Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders’ daughter. pic.twitter.com/V6yb3ob4UU — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKdotCom) February 7, 2024

The Atlanta native and Deiondra’s relationship became public fodder in February, a month prior to the baby news, when the crooner was exposed for trying to get back with his ex, rapper Dreezy.

In the alleged texts, Jacquees claimed he did not want to be with Deiondra and that he desired to have a baby with his ex instead. The former couple was on and off from 2019 through 2023.

Deiondra has been linked to him since late last year. The birth of their child will also mark a first for her and Jacquees.

Sanders also appears to have specific standards for the partner prospects chosen by Deiondra’s younger brother Shilo, as noted in a discussion about dating and choosing the right person to “breed” with.

“You can’t get with a girl who is 4-11 and think you’re going to have a guard in the NBA,” he told Shilo.

Jacquees stands at 5’5 and Deiondra is around 5’6, according to Essentially Sports.