‘Get Outta There’: Fans ‘Warn’ Shaquille O’Neal After He Goes to Dinner with a Known Fitness Influencer Who Has Ties to Several Prominent Athletes 

Shaquille O’Neal’s recent outing with a notable influencer has fans warning the basketball Hall of Famer about her history with other male athletes.

The internet is buzzing over footage of the 7-foot-1 legend enjoying a nice meal with model Brittany Renner at a Beverly Hills Hotel. The pair can be seen walking beside each other into the restaurant in a video and there’s a cute photo of them having a chat over dinner.

Fans warn Shaquille O’Neal (left) about Brittany Renner (right) because of her history with athletes after they are spotted together. (Photos: @shaq/Instagram, @bundleofbrittany/Instagram)

For readers who are unaware, the 5-foot-6 socialite rose to fame after creating and sharing fitness content on her personal YouTube channel. In 2013, her workout video titled “Brittany Renner Track Circuit” became an instant hit and ultimately helped launch her career.

While she consistently shared flirty posts showing off her assets, athleticism, and fit physique, Renner slowly attained a reputation as a “side chick” for being tied to many NBA and NFL players in the league. According to Akademiks, that is equivalent to a woman men want to be with but don’t want to marry.

During the start of her stardom, Renner was dating the football player Casey Therriault. However, after their split in 2014, she started receiving major attention from big-name entertainers.

The 31-year-old is rumored to have had romantic ties to athletes and hip-hop stars such as Colin Kaepernick, Ben Simmons, James Harden, Jamal Murray, Tyga, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, and the late social media personality Kevin Samuels.

In 2018, Renner caused quite a commotion online after she decided to share a video revealing specifics about the men whom she’s had explicit relationships with. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the model is heard admitting to sleeping with, “11 athletes, 5 entertainers, 8 regular guys.”

Shaq and Brittany Renner. Reminder you not ugly you just broke. pic.twitter.com/qQaoX5qQoI — Trøøp Ålmïghty³🕊🌍 (@Kxngtroopa) June 7, 2023

Two years after her controversial stunt, Renner began dating Charlotte Hornets hooper PJ Washington during his sophomore year at the University of Kentucky. Renner caught a lot of heat for ensnaring the then-20-year-old when she was 26 years old.

Back in November 2021, she went viral for comparing their relationship and age difference to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who have a 12-year-age difference. Renner was also accused of grooming PJ, and using him for a come-up, which she denied.

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2021 but had a pretty messy split.

Because of her history with male celebrities, fans chose to send Shaq warnings about what he may or may not be getting himself into with Renner.

“Brittany really be out like thanos collecting all the nba players.”



“Cmon Unc. Make a BUSINESS DECISION. Get outta there.”

One fan tweeted, “Shaq after everybody tries to warn him about Brittany Renner,” with a video of a boy who yells, “She is very gorgeous to me.”

Another fan brought up their noticeable height difference, comparing their size to a previous photo of Diesel with his 5-foot-2 ex-girlfriend, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

“Reminds me of the old legendary meme.”

Reminds me the old legendary meme pic.twitter.com/N51UIGhinG — Mehmet Ürer (@murer67) June 7, 2023

Shaq and Hoopz were on and off again for three years before Shaq reportedly decided to pull the plug for good in 2012.

Before Hoopz, Shaq was married to 5-foot-7 mompreneur Shaunie O’Neal Henderson. They married in 2002 and divorced in 2009. Shaunie currently acts as one of the executive producers for VH1’s popular reality TV series “Basketball Wives.”



It was previously reported that Renner was cast for the show’s upcoming season, however, it is unclear if she’ll be a main cast member or just a supporting friend.

Though many have issued warnings to Shaq about forming a romantic relationship with Renner, sources told TMZ that the two are simply good friends and are certainly not an item.