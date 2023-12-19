Deion Sanders Jokes About Tracey Edmonds Sending Him to the Transfer Portal After They End Their 12-Year Relationship

Deion Sanders briefly spoke about his breakup with Tracey Edmonds during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson’s podcast, “Nightcap” on Dec. 18.

The former couple recently announced their split after spending more than a decade together.

Sanders made the joke after noting he was annoyed by how Johnson was eating. The three men then began discussing annoying habits and relationship pet peeves.

Shannon Sharpe (L) and Deion Sanders (R). (Photo: “Nightcap” screenshot / YouTube)

“Why you eat like that, man? Why I got to see the whole donut in your mouth when you eat?” Sanders asked Johnson as Sharpe laughed and said, “And his lip with that ashes before the glaze hit it.”

Sanders went on to note that “smacking'” your food is one of his pet peeves, “especially for a woman,” which prompted Sharpe to ask him how he would react if he was on a dinner date with a beautiful woman who was smacking.

“Y’all need to stop now,” replied the 56-year-old. “First of all, stop talking like that because you know I’m in the portal. But go ahead, let’s keep going. … You know they put me in the portal, but go ahead.”

Recent changes to NCAA rules allow college athletes who announce they want to play for a new school to enter the transfer portal, a database of free agents who can be recruited by any new school.

The comment caused all three men to laugh, but Sanders said “I can’t do it” when it comes to a woman smacking while eating. Sharpe then asked both men if a woman passing gas was acceptable, to which Sanders replied, “You better hold it.”

Johnson added, “Something wrong with y’all. If a woman you claim you love can’t pass gas, which is natural and she got to go to a whole ‘nother room just to do it, that ain’t love.”

Sanders went on to joke about Johnson and his fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, having a “fart off” after becoming too comfortable with each other. The trio continued joking about bad breath during their hilarious chat.

Fans reacted to the clip in the comments section with one fan replying, “Black men have some the best conversations. They will educate you, hip you to the game and have you crying laughing at the same time,” while another wrote, “‘I’m in the portal’ fresh off his breakup.”

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and Edmonds announced their breakup earlier this month on social media, stating that they “mutually decided” to move forward as friends. Days later, Edmonds revealed it was her “decision” to end their decade-plus relationship amid rumors of Coach Prime dating a younger Instagram model.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…

Edmonds was previously married to Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and they had two sons, Brandon and Dylan Michael Edmonds. After her divorce, she dated comedian Eddie Murphy and was married to the “Beverly Hills Cop” actor for less than two weeks before announcing their split.

Sanders was married to Caroline Chambers and duo had two children together, daughter Deiondra Sanders and son Deion Sanders Jr. The couple divorced and Sanders married Pilar Biggers-Sanders and had three children, sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and daughter Shelomi Sanders. They ended their relationship in 2013. He began dating Edmonds soon afterward.