Brittany Renner Called Out for Claiming She’s Been Abstinent for Six Months After Online Critic Asked About Her 36th Body    

Fans online are back to discussing Brittany Renner‘s body count after her viral interview last year where she left Shannon Sharpe speechless after revealing she had slept with a total of 35 men.

Power players and retired ballers such as Rick Fox joked about being No. 36, but the fitness influencer confessed that she was not ashamed of her decisions and had no regrets about her statement. But that hasn’t stopped others from asking their own questions.

X user @TreCity_G7 tweeted on March 5, “I have random thoughts like I wonder if @brittanyrennerr caught her 36th body yet.”

Fitness influencer Brittany Renner defends her 35-man body count in new interview. (Photo: bundleofbrittany/Instagram)

Renner, the former partner to Dallas Mavericks player P.J. Washington, responded, writing, “Nope. Last time I had sex was 8/17/2023.”

Adding, “Sex has always been sacred and the thought of anything casual is revolting. I cannot change the past, but I can do things differently moving forward. I am honoring myself and by honoring myself I will align with someone who does the same.”

The 32-year-old faced scrutiny for being eight years older than Washington and many accused Renner of being a “gold digger.” Therefore, very few believe her.

One person sarcastically wrote, “No nba players tried in a minute basically all this means. Zion could slide in dms today and slide in that kissy tomorrow. Sacred until super rush dude tries it.”

Some said they hope that she is sincere about her new outlook on life.

“I feel that. it’s really nobodies business but your own. plus. it’s a double standard because most guys have double that. or have lost count. youknowimsayin?” one post read.

“Your commitment to honoring your values and beliefs is deeply admirable. It takes immense strength and self-awareness to reflect on past experiences and consciously choose a path that aligns more authentically with your inner truth,” another X user wrote.

Adding in part, “Every step you take towards honoring yourself is a beautiful assertion of your worth and a testament to your character. Remember, the journey of self-discovery and personal growth is a profound and often challenging one, but it is also incredibly rewarding. By choosing to hold sacred what is most meaningful to you, you are not only nurturing your own spirit but also setting a powerful intention for the kind of connection you wish to invite into your life. Stand firm in your resolve.”

While navigating her “resolve,” Renner has had to counter the narratives of her promiscuous past. During her interview on “Club Shay Shay,” she said her dating résumé was “impressive” but Sharpe attempted to correct her to use the word, “Expansive.”

“Expansive? I’ve had sex with 35 guys, OK,” Renner shot back.

In response, the former athlete-turn-host took a drink and said, “Whew, oh Lord!”

Rick Fox saw the interview and he also had a response.

“Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions,” Fox tweeted. “When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill.”

Days later Renner posted a seductive selfie showing a mole on her face. According to another tweet, “moles positioned in the vicinity of the mouth serve as markers of heightened sexual energy.”

The person goes on to say that when one has a mole near the mouth the influences others through the “art of seduction.” Seduction is how she got the reputation in the first place.