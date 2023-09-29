Is Brittany Renner the Next Sex Talk Icon? | The Black Dr. Ruth’s Body Count Talk With Uncle Shay Shay Captivated Millions On Social Media

Internet celebrity Brittany Renner is the recent guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast and they had an interesting conversation, where Renner revealed her body count. Is this the future of Sharpe’s podcast? Why does any of this matter?

The massive social media reaction to Brittany Renner’s (R) body count revelation and sex talk on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast could be a glimpse into her future as the Black Dr. Ruth Westheimer (L) (Photo: Instagram @bundleofbrittany)

“My dating pool is…impressive,” said Renner. “Expansive?” Sharpe interjected. “I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” she replied. “Oh, lord!” replied Sharpe as he took swigs of his premium liquor, Shay cognac by LePortier.

It’s All About Going Viral

It is very clear that the goal was for this video clip with Renner’s body count to go viral.



Mission accomplished. It is the talk of sports/entertainment media.

That is where we are today. The appetite for salacious content and drama is seemingly at an all-time high. This is what people want to see from famous people.

Renner, who will star in the upcoming season of “Basketball Wives LA,” has been linked to James Harden, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, and has a child with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington.

She makes an interesting point when talking to Sharpe about her experience.

Double Standard

Renner talks about how former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was lauded for his string of high-profile dalliances and how it was a featured segment on ESPN. But when she talks about her experience it’s not viewed the same way.

Related: “It’s Like A Nike Store, There’s Nothing But Blue Checks” | Deion Sanders Brings Notorious Clout Chaser Brittany Renner To JSU To Spit Some “Game”



Of course it’s an obvious double standard and the fact that this country has odd puritanical “values” when it comes to women. But men can do whatever. Based of course on a patriarchal view of the world.



The Black Dr. Ruth Westheimer?

But sex is universal regardless of the changing views on how acceptable it is in mainstream conversations. There’s definitely a place, for it and women often prove to be the best teachers.

The legendary sex talk expert and pioneer “Dr. Ruth,” is a German-American sex therapist, talk show host, author, professor, and Holocaust survivor. She rose to fame in the 80s revolutionizing sex talk on her nationally-syndicated radio show and television.

Read More on The Shadow League: Brittany Renner’s Body Count Talk With Uncle Shay Shay Captivated Millions On Social Media | Is She The Black Dr. Ruth? (theshadowleague.com)